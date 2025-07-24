ST. KITTS AND NEVIS STUDENTS IN THE U.S. DENIED VISAS — FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUMP-ERA POLICIES TO BLAME

Times Caribbean Global News



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 25, 2025 – In a major revelation that is raising serious concerns among families and officials, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas, disclosed that students from the twin-island Federation studying in the United States have been denied U.S. visas—a development he attributes to stringent immigration policies enacted by the new Trump administration.

Speaking at a recent cabinet press conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Dr. Douglas addressed the issue head-on:

“We have had situations where some of our students who would have been there in the United States on U.S. visas for studies—we understand that some of them have been denied visas in attempting to return,” Douglas said.

He made it clear that these students were not visa violators, and that the situation demands immediate diplomatic attention.

“I mention those because these will naturally form the basis on which the government of St. Kitts and Nevis will engage the United States of America—to ensure that our own people, especially those who are not violators, do not suffer from some of the policies that have been introduced by the new Trump administration,” he added.

Visa Denials Raise Alarm

The announcement has sparked unease across the country, particularly among families with children attending or preparing to attend colleges and universities in the U.S. Many fear that an era of stricter enforcement could derail academic plans and long-term career aspirations.

Sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicate that urgent diplomatic discussions are being scheduled with U.S. officials to address the growing number of rejections and seek policy clarification.

Implications for Students and Education

St. Kitts and Nevis has long encouraged its youth to pursue higher education in international institutions, with the U.S. being a top destination. This new wave of visa denials may force families to rethink their plans or consider alternate countries for education.

So far, the Ministry of Education has not released an official statement, but school counselors and student advisors are already reporting an uptick in inquiries and concern.

Broader Regional Impact

This development may not be isolated. Other Caribbean territories are reportedly facing similar issues, prompting calls from regional leaders for a coordinated CARICOM response to safeguard the mobility and education of Caribbean nationals under the new U.S. administration.

Government Response in Motion

While the full extent of the situation remains unclear, Dr. Douglas’ statements confirm that the government is treating the matter seriously and intends to advocate forcefully for its citizens.

With the fall academic semester just weeks away, families are watching closely — hoping for swift and effective intervention from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Times Caribbean Global News will continue to follow this story as it develops.