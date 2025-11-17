PRIVATISATION DISASTER: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY FORCED TO OUTSOURCE FEED SUPPLY AMID DUGGINS’ INCOMPETENCE

SKN TIMES INVESTIGATES

Agriculture Crisis Deepens as Critical Farmer Inputs Slip into Private Hands

The food security situation in St. Kitts continues to deteriorate, and the latest development exposes the magnitude of the leadership vacuum within the Ministry of Agriculture. After nearly four years of mismanagement, stagnation, and erratic decision-making, the ministry has now been forced to privatise the livestock feed supply — a fundamental component of local food production.

What should have remained a stable, government-regulated lifeline for farmers has instead been surrendered to the private sector due to the continued incompetent leadership of Minister Samal Duggins. The decision has triggered a new crisis in agriculture, placing unprecedented financial strain on farmers and setting the stage for severe consequences for consumers.

A newly circulated price list from C&C Trading Ltd. reveals dramatic and destabilizing increases across all feed categories, with some surging by more than 60 percent.

CRIPPLING PRICE INCREASES THREATEN FARMERS’ SURVIVAL

The figures tell a dire story:

Sow Ration

Government price: $40

Private price: $61

Increase: 52.5%

Layer Crumble 17%

Government price: $40

Private price: $67

Increase: 67.5%

Across the board, the cost of feed has skyrocketed. Delivery fees have been added. Discounts apply only to massive bulk orders that most small farmers cannot afford. The result is simple and devastating: the majority of local farmers cannot survive these price shocks.

These increases will directly affect consumer prices. Within weeks, the price of eggs, poultry, and pork is expected to rise sharply. Estimates suggest:

A dozen eggs could reach $15

A crate of 30 eggs could exceed $37.50

Local meats will become significantly more expensive

This is not a distant threat. It is an imminent reality.

THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM: LEADERSHIP FAILURE

For decades, the government provided stability in the livestock feed supply, ensuring predictable pricing and reliable access. This system protected farmers and kept food prices within reach for ordinary families.

Under Minister Duggins, that system has collapsed.

Instead of strengthening the sector, the minister’s tenure has been defined by poorly conceived projects, constant public relations posturing, and repeated failures to deliver meaningful results. The ministry’s inability to manage this essential service left privatization as the only remaining option — an option that is now inflicting widespread harm.

This is not modernisation. It is administrative failure.

A CRITICAL PILLAR OF FOOD SECURITY PUT AT RISK

Livestock feed is not an optional input. It is the foundation of food production. By relinquishing control of this critical element to private entities, the ministry has:

Removed government oversight

Exposed farmers to unpredictable price volatility

Undermined local food production

Positioned consumers to suffer from future price surges

Private companies must prioritize profitability. The government’s job is to prioritize national food security. In this case, the government has failed in that responsibility.

CALL FOR URGENT INTERVENTION

The SKN Times calls on the government to immediately:

Reassess and reverse the privatization of the feed supply

Reinstate government-controlled feed pricing

Provide emergency financial support to farmers

Conduct a full review of the Ministry of Agriculture’s leadership and strategy

Put national food security above political optics

St. Kitts and Nevis cannot afford further deterioration in agriculture. The crisis is worsening, and the consequences are already unfolding across farms, households, and the economy.

Farmers deserve stability. Consumers deserve affordability.

The Federation deserves competent leadership.