Dr. Tamu Browne Leads Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College into a New Era of Excellence and Innovation!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Under the trailblazing leadership of Dr. Tamu Petra Browne, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is experiencing an extraordinary transformation—one that is setting new benchmarks for education, innovation, and institutional excellence! With a bold vision and strategic drive, Dr. Browne and the dynamic Board of Governors, including Deputy Chair Ms. Charisse Gumbs, have spearheaded a remarkable two-year journey of unparalleled progress.

Revolutionizing Human Resource Management

CFBC is rewriting the script on employee empowerment! A groundbreaking Human Resource Audit has led to long-overdue salary upgrades, structured compensation, and enhanced allowances—ensuring faculty and staff receive the rewards they truly deserve. The modernization of Employee Regulations is introducing pioneering policies like remote work, flex-time, and paternity leave, making CFBC a model institution in labor reform. The HR department has also undergone a massive upgrade, integrating a state-of-the-art Human Resource Management System—goodbye manual processes, hello efficiency!

Pioneering Cutting-Edge Programmes for a Future-Ready Workforce

Dr. Browne’s leadership has positioned CFBC as the epicenter of educational innovation in the region! The launch of the Caribbean Center for Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training has catapulted CFBC into the forefront of technical education, offering cutting-edge training in Solar Installation and EV Maintenance.

CFBC is also powering the future of healthcare with the Pre-Nursing programme, paving the way for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to combat the regional nursing shortage. The introduction of CAPE Animation and Game Design is a game-changer for the burgeoning creative economy, while a Pharmacy Technician programme is in the final stages of approval. And that’s not all—strategic alliances with Florida International University and collaborations in Bio-Medical Engineering and Health Informatics are on the horizon, ensuring CFBC remains a powerhouse of opportunity!

Accreditation, Athletics, and a Vibrant Collegiate Culture

Academic excellence is non-negotiable at CFBC! A high-powered Accreditation sub-committee is closing the gaps to ensure CFBC achieves world-class academic recognition. The adoption of Canvas, a university-grade Learning Management System (LMS), is revolutionizing teaching and learning, offering students a global-caliber digital education experience.

But CFBC isn’t just about academics—it’s about holistic student development! Plans are in motion to establish a collegiate athletic programme, giving student-athletes a platform to excel. Meanwhile, a sweeping technological overhaul—including the installation of fiber-optic networks across all campuses—is ensuring that CFBC remains at the cutting edge of digital learning.

Green Campus Initiative & Major Infrastructure Investments

CFBC is taking sustainability seriously! In Summer 2025, solar panels will be installed at the TVEMS campus, marking Phase One of the Green Campus initiative. And let’s talk about facilities—over $89,000 has already been invested in upgrading CFBC’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Unit, reflecting a commitment to excellence across all disciplines.

The Road Ahead: A Future Defined by Growth & Innovation

As CFBC charges ahead, the upcoming Strategic Plan, crafted in collaboration with CARICAD, will solidify the College’s long-term impact on national and regional development. Dr. Tamu Browne’s leadership is ushering in a golden era for CFBC—one defined by vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

A Legacy in the Making!

The unparalleled progress of CFBC under Dr. Browne’s leadership is not just a story of institutional advancement—it’s a testament to the power of strategic vision and bold leadership. As students, faculty, and the wider community reap the benefits of these groundbreaking initiatives, one thing is clear: CFBC is not just keeping up with the times—it’s setting the standard!