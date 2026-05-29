NEVISIAN TRAILBLAZER SHARMYN POWELL LAUNCHES POWERFUL NEW BOOK CHASING HORIZONS — A STIRRING CALL TO DREAM BIG, PERSEVERE AND PUSH BEYOND LIMITS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts-Nevis — Nevisian excellence has once again stepped boldly onto the international stage as accomplished financial leader, risk-management expert, governance professional and national bestselling author Sharmyn Powell officially celebrates the launch of her new book, Chasing Horizons: Why the Road to Success Never Ends.

The launch marks another major milestone in Powell’s inspiring journey from the shores of Nevis to the upper levels of regional and international leadership, where her work in central banking, fintech, risk management, governance and institutional resilience has earned her growing recognition across the Eastern Caribbean and beyond.

In announcing the official launch, Powell described Chasing Horizons as part of an “incredible journey,” while expressing gratitude for the support, encouragement and positive feedback received from readers, colleagues, friends and well-wishers.

For Powell, the book is more than a personal achievement. It is a message of possibility. It is a reminder that dreams are not limited by birthplace, background, circumstance or temporary setbacks. It is a powerful collection of real stories reflecting vulnerability, courage, perseverance and triumph from individuals who dared to believe that their lives could rise beyond the conditions around them.

“Success isn’t reserved for a few,” Powell’s message declares in spirit. “It is available to anyone willing to persevere.”

That theme is at the heart of Chasing Horizons — a book that challenges readers to see success not as a final destination, but as an ongoing journey of growth, resilience, learning and purpose. The title itself captures a truth many achievers know well: every horizon reached reveals another horizon ahead.

Powell’s own professional journey gives special weight to the message. With deep expertise in central banking, risk management and leadership at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, she brings to the book a rare blend of technical knowledge, institutional experience and human insight. Her career has placed her at the intersection of finance, innovation, governance and regional development, making her voice especially relevant in an era when Caribbean professionals are increasingly shaping global conversations.

The book has already attracted warm praise, with Leaders Brands congratulating Powell on her launch and highlighting the value of her perspective on growth, resilience and continuous learning. The company described it as meaningful to see authors like Powell sharing their message with the world and wished her continued success as the book reaches more readers globally.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Powell’s accomplishment represents another proud moment for national and regional excellence. It is a reminder that the Federation continues to produce thinkers, innovators, authors, professionals and leaders whose influence extends far beyond the Caribbean.

Her rise is particularly significant for young professionals, women in leadership, aspiring authors and Caribbean dreamers who may be questioning whether their stories matter. Chasing Horizons answers that question with a resounding yes.

The book invites readers to reflect on their own journeys — the setbacks that shaped them, the opportunities they seized, the fears they overcame and the dreams they continue to pursue. Through its emphasis on perseverance and purpose, Powell’s work offers encouragement to anyone standing at a crossroads, wondering whether to keep going.

The official launch of Chasing Horizons is not merely a literary event. It is a celebration of Caribbean ambition, Nevisian brilliance and the enduring power of story. It is also a bold reminder that success is not the privilege of a chosen few, but the reward of those prepared to rise, learn, endure and keep moving forward.

For readers who have not yet secured a copy, Powell is encouraging them to “join the journey,” explore the real-life stories within the book and leave a review on Amazon to help encourage others.

With Chasing Horizons, Sharmyn Powell has delivered more than a book. She has delivered a message: dream beyond your circumstances, walk with courage, rise with purpose — and never stop chasing the horizon.