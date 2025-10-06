MOCKERY OF PARLIAMENT: Three years without a single set of minutes tabled — Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris walks out in protest as the National Assembly sinks to new depths of disorder and disrespect





Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 6, 2025 — SKN Times News

The National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis has been reduced to a national embarrassment — a mockery of parliamentary democracy — reaching its lowest point yet during this morning’s chaotic sitting that ended with the dramatic walk-out of Members of Parliament, led by the 3rd Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.

What unfolded today was the culmination of years of negligence and procedural decay. It has now been confirmed that for nearly three years — spanning from August 2022 to April 2025 — not a single set of parliamentary minutes was ever tabled for consideration or approval. That’s over 25 parliamentary sessions with no official record — a dereliction of duty unprecedented in the history of the National Assembly.

Even the most modest community groups, church boards, or village sports clubs are held to higher standards of governance — reviewing and approving minutes at the start of every meeting to ensure transparency and accountability. Yet, the nation’s highest law-making body has operated in complete disregard of these fundamental principles for nearly three years.

To make matters worse, in July 2025, the Clerk’s Office reportedly dumped over 20 sets of minutes at once for review — a move that many legal observers described as “procedurally absurd” and “an insult to parliamentary integrity.”

In today’s sitting, Dr. Harris rose on a point of order, insisting that each set of minutes must be properly reviewed and considered openly in Parliament, in accordance with long-established rules of order and good governance. However, his request was dismissed by the Speaker, who appeared determined to push through the approval of three years’ worth of minutes in bulk — without proper scrutiny or debate.

The move triggered outrage from opposition benches, who accused the Speaker of “covering up administrative failure” and “disrespecting the sanctity of the House.”

In a powerful statement before exiting the chamber, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris declared:

“What we witnessed today is nothing short of a travesty. For three long years, this Parliament failed to meet even the most basic standard of accountability. No minutes, no transparency, no record — and now we are being asked to approve years of neglect in one sitting. This is not governance. This is a mockery of Parliament and an insult to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

As Dr. Harris and several members walked out in protest, the gallery erupted with murmurs of disbelief. Many observers called it the darkest procedural day in the history of the National Assembly, one that laid bare the deep institutional rot and disregard for due process under the current leadership.

Parliament, once revered as the sacred seat of national decision-making, now stands accused of abandoning its own rules, eroding public trust, and mocking the very democracy it was sworn to uphold.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis, weary of excuses and political theater, are left asking:

If even the Parliament cannot respect its own laws, what hope remains for the governance of the nation?