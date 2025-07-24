HORSFORDS STEPS UP BIG! Ensures St. Kitts and Nevis Flags Fly High at 2025 CONCACAF Club Championships as St. Paul’s United FC Departs for Battle in Trinidad

SKN TIMES SPORTS NEWS



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – July 24, 2025 — The defending national football champions, S.L. Horsford St. Paul’s United Football Club, departed the Federation earlier this evening for Trinidad and Tobago, where they will proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the highly anticipated 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield, taking place from July 26 to August 4, 2025.

The team, fresh off another dominant domestic season, is poised to carry the flag for the twin-island Federation in the regional tournament, aiming to continue their legacy of excellence and inspire the next generation of footballers.

This momentous journey is once again supported by their long-standing corporate partner, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., a relationship that has stood strong for nearly 30 years — making it one of the most enduring and productive partnerships between a business and a sports club in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Enduring Corporate Commitment

Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., expressed immense pride in the team’s accomplishments and the continued partnership:

“St. Paul’s United is more than just a football club — it represents discipline, teamwork, and community excellence. At Horsford’s, we’re proud to have stood by their side for almost three decades. As they head to Trinidad to represent our nation, we’re confident they’ll do so with the same pride and power that has defined them for generations.”

Team Leadership Speaks

Team Manager Donald “Bangor” Freeman shared his optimism and gratitude:

“We are ready. The players have been training hard, and their spirit is high. This tournament is a huge opportunity, and we’re proud to carry the banner of St. Kitts and Nevis. We thank S.L. Horsford for always believing in us — this partnership has fueled our success.”

A Send-Off with Pride

Representing the Horsford Group at the team’s departure from the RLB International Airport was Marketing Coordinator Adelia Browne, who offered words of encouragement and ensured the team felt the support of the entire Horsford’s family.

The nation now turns its attention to Trinidad and Tobago, where S.L. Horsford St. Paul’s United will face top clubs from across the region. All eyes will be on the team as they look to bring the Caribbean Club Shield back home.

Stay tuned to SKN Times for match updates, results, and behind-the-scenes coverage from Trinidad.

#StPaulsUnited #CaribbeanClubShield #SLHorsford #StKittsNevisFootball #RoadToGlory #SKNTimesSports #CFUShield2025