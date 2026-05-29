Former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick Sentenced to Effective Four-Year Prison Term in Landmark Corruption Case

TIMES CARIBBEAN NEWS |

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands — Former Turks and Caicos Islands Premier Michael Misick has been sentenced to an effective term of four years and 26 days in prison, marking a dramatic new chapter in one of the most consequential corruption prosecutions in modern Caribbean political history.

The sentence was handed down on Friday by Justice Rajendra Narine in the Supreme Court, following Misick’s conviction on February 4, 2026, on three bribery counts linked to government land and development transactions.

Misick, who once stood at the centre of Turks and Caicos political power, was convicted in relation to dealings connected to major development and Crown land matters, including transactions involving Beaches Resort, Salt Cay and West Caicos, according to regional court reporting.

In imposing sentence, Justice Narine reportedly described corruption by public officials as a grave betrayal of public trust, emphasizing that custodial sentences were required both to punish the wrongdoing and to send a strong deterrent message.

The court rejected defence arguments for a suspended sentence, finding that the offences had crossed the custody threshold. Justice Narine reportedly placed the offending within the highest category of seriousness, citing the significant financial benefits involved, the abuse of high public office, and what the court characterized as sophisticated conduct used to facilitate and conceal the criminal activity.

The judge set a starting point of eight years’ imprisonment on each of the three bribery convictions before applying mitigating factors.

According to the sentencing details, the court reduced the overall term after considering several factors, including the extraordinary delay in the proceedings, the breach of Misick’s constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable time, the time he spent in custody in Brazil during extradition proceedings, his lack of previous convictions, public service, family circumstances and medical evidence presented by the defence.

After those reductions, Misick received sentences of three years on Counts One and Three, and five years on Count Two. The judge then credited him for 339 days spent in custody in Brazil, resulting in final terms of two years and 16 days on Counts One and Three, and four years and 26 days on Count Two.

The Misick case has long been viewed as a defining test of accountability in public office across the Caribbean and wider British Overseas Territories. The wider corruption matter stemmed from years of investigations and court proceedings following allegations of improper dealings involving public land, political authority and private development interests. Previous reports noted that Misick and co-defendants were convicted after a lengthy judge-alone trial, with related convictions involving former Natural Resources Minister McAllister Hanchell and attorney Thomas Chalmers “Chal” Misick.

The proceedings have also drawn attention because of their exceptional length and cost. Regional reporting has described the SIPT corruption trial as one of the longest and most expensive legal battles in the territory’s history, with allegations involving more than US$20 million in corrupt payments tied to development-related decisions.

For Turks and Caicos, the sentencing of a former premier represents a powerful and sobering moment. For the wider Caribbean, it sends a clear message: public office is not a private entitlement, and the handling of national assets must remain subject to law, transparency and accountability.

Misick has previously denied wrongdoing, and any further legal steps, including appeal options, will be closely watched across the region.