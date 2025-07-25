Gurdip Dev Bath Appointed Special Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to India as Federation Establishes Mission in New Delhi

Times Caribbean Global

NEW DELHI, INDIA — JulyyÿĝĝĥĥÀ 25, 2025 — In a landmark diplomatic development, prominent businessman Gurdip Dev Bath has been officially appointed as the Special Representative and High Commissioner-designate of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India. In a formal ceremony held at the prestigious Ashok Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Bath presented his credentials to President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, solidifying a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The appointment was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas, who, at a recent press conference, shared the significance of the moment:

“We have had our High Commissioner in India eventually presenting his credentials to the President, and as a result of that, we now have a functional mission or embassy in Delhi in India.”

The presentation of credentials marks the official operational status of the Federation’s diplomatic mission in India — a strategic move aimed at deepening engagement with one of the world’s largest economies.

A Bridge Between Nations

Gurdip Dev Bath is a well-established entrepreneur with an extensive network and successful ventures across Europe, India, and the Caribbean. In addition to his business achievements, Bath is also recognized for his philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and community development throughout the Federation and the wider region.

His appointment as Special Representative is expected to enhance cooperation in several key areas, including education, technology, renewable energy, trade, and investment. The establishment of a full diplomatic presence in New Delhi signals a new era of South-South cooperation and increased international visibility for St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Strategic Diplomatic Step

Bath’s participation in high-level international forums, including his presence alongside Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during his inaugural appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), underscores his growing role in advancing the Federation’s global partnerships.

With India emerging as a vital partner on the world stage, St. Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself to take advantage of mutually beneficial opportunities in diplomacy, trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Looking Ahead

The opening of the embassy in India provides an important platform for enhanced collaboration between the two nations. It will serve as a critical touchpoint for bilateral discussions and the advancement of national interests.

Gurdip Dev Bath, now the face of the Federation in New Delhi, is set to lead this charge with a focus on building strong ties, fostering mutual respect, and promoting meaningful cooperation.

Times Caribbean Global will continue to follow the progress of this diplomatic engagement and its impact on the people and prospects of St. Kitts and Nevis.