SAM CONDOR TO CHAIR NATIONAL PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL AS NEW MEMBERS RECEIVE APPOINTMENTS FROM GOVERNOR-GENERAL

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 8, 2025 — In a formal ceremony held earlier today at Government House, Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, administered the Oaths of Office and presented Instruments of Appointment to eight distinguished individuals who will now serve as members of the newly constituted National Productivity Council.

The appointees include Mr. Sam Condor, who is expected to serve as Chairperson, along with Mr. Jeffrey Berry, Mr. Irvine Daniel, Ms. Farida Hobson, Mr. Kevin Barrett, Mr. Kevion Hodge-Huggins, Mr. Mark Wilkin, and Ms. Deshai Dore.

Also in attendance was the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Labour, who underscored the importance of the Council’s work in positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis for a more resilient and productive future.

The National Productivity Council carries a pivotal mandate: to assess and address the core challenges and opportunities affecting national productivity. Its duties include conducting detailed analyses, formulating data-driven policy recommendations, and designing targeted training programmes to enhance workforce skills, operational efficiency, and overall economic output.

As the Federation navigates a rapidly evolving global economy, the Council’s role will be central to driving sustainable economic growth, fostering innovation, and maintaining national competitiveness.

With a diverse composition of professionals from both public and private sectors, the Council is poised to bring a multifaceted approach to solving productivity-related challenges and steering the nation toward inclusive and sustained prosperity.