SKN Newsline reporter Glen Barth dismantles Minister Duggins’ Africa-Caribbean trade claims in embarassing live Press Conference exchange exposing Duggins’ incompetence

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – July 8, 2025 —

In what is being described as an excruciatingly humiliating public unraveling, Minister of Agriculture, Trade, and Africa-Caribbean Relations Samal Duggins was left visibly flustered and factually cornered in a stunning exchange with veteran journalist Glen Barth of SKN Newsline. The now-viral interview has sparked outrage, ridicule, and renewed concerns about the government’s competence, particularly regarding its much-hyped Africa trade narrative.

FROM “TRADE HUB” TO FACT CHECK FAIL

The fiery exchange took place during a press event where Duggins attempted once again to sell the fantasy of St. Kitts and Nevis becoming a “major hub” for Africa-Caribbean trade following recent trips to Nigeria. But what was meant to be a polished PR moment quickly spiraled into an embarrassing avalanche of contradictions, misinformation, and technical ignorance.

TRANSCRIPT REVEALS TOTAL BREAKDOWN OF CREDIBILITY

When Glen Barth challenged the practicality of trade between the Caribbean and Africa — citing logistics, cargo volume, and the inadequacy of the Federation’s airport infrastructure — Duggins offered vague and evasive responses, punctuated by tone-deaf attempts to correct factual statements with non-sequiturs.

“The airport runway can never be too short to accept a direct flight from Africa when it did,” Duggins said confidently, completely missing Barth’s point about takeoff capability, fuel capacity, and cargo weight restrictions.

Barth, in a calm but devastating reply, dismantled the fantasy with cold, hard aviation facts:

“You cannot take an aircraft as big as that plane that came, the 777-300, and take a direct flight from St. Kitts to Nigeria. It is impossible. It will not take off.”

Boom. Mic drop.

THE RUNWAY REVELATION

The most damning revelation? The Nigerian chartered flight that landed in St. Kitts — a Boeing 777 — had to refuel in Antigua to make it back to Africa, confirming Barth’s argument that the runway in St. Kitts is insufficient for long-haul, fully loaded cargo flights.

The Minister’s flailing responses — “But again, I reiterate, it did” — only deepened the embarrassment, revealing a shocking lack of understanding of basic aviation, logistics, and trade economics.

PUBLIC BACKLASH EXPLODES

Social media has erupted in ridicule. Citizens and critics alike are now questioning how many more “MOUs” and trips to Nigeria taxpayers will have to fund before this administration admits the truth: there’s no real trade pipeline — only political theater.



“This was not just an embarrassing exchange — it was an exposé of dangerous incompetence. Minister Duggins clearly doesn’t understand the infrastructure or the economics of what he’s promoting,” said one MP. “The Prime Minister needs to clarify whether this so-called trade mission is real — or just another expensive fantasy tour,” said a Concerned Citizen

WHERE’S THE CARGO? WHERE’S THE TRADE?

The government has made repeated pronouncements of “historic” trade deals with Nigeria and “future cargo movements” — yet not a single shipment, new export, or functional trade link has been established.

In the words of one social media user:

“The only thing taking off from St. Kitts to Nigeria is hot air and diplomatic selfies.”

FACTS MATTER

Glen Barth’s dismantling of the government’s misleading trade narrative proves one thing: journalism still matters, and ministers must do more than regurgitate talking points — they must understand the reality on the ground.

SKN Times will continue to investigate the true costs, outcomes, and feasibility of these “Africa-Caribbean trade” promises.

#MinisterMeltdown #SKNTimesInvestigates #RunwayTooShort #TalksWithoutTrade #FactCheckedAndFailed #WheelsUpWithoutCargo #AfricanTradeFantasy