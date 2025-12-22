OECS Supports Caribbean Tech at Orbtronics Innovation Gala

OECS Press Release

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission reaffirmed its commitment to advancing innovation and digital transformation across the region, with the participation of OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules at the inaugural Orbtronics Innovation Gala, held at Sandals Grande in Saint Lucia on December 14.

The event brought together more than 200 innovators, entrepreneurs, technology leaders, policymakers, and development partners to celebrate emerging talent and cutting-edge ideas shaping the Caribbean’s future. The Gala showcased Saint Lucia’s growing technology ecosystem, with displays of robotics, innovation exhibits, and opportunities for collaboration among regional and international stakeholders.

Dr. Jules joined Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Honourable Philip J. Pierre, and other distinguished guests in recognising the role of innovation in driving sustainable development, economic diversification, and youth empowerment across the OECS. His presence underscored the OECS Commission’s strong support for initiatives that foster digital skills, entrepreneurship, and regional cooperation in technology and innovation.

“The OECS remains firmly committed to creating an enabling environment for innovation to thrive across our Member States,” said Dr. Jules. “Platforms such as Orbtronics are helping to unlock the creative potential of our people, positioning the Eastern Caribbean not just as consumers of technology, but as creators of solutions that can compete on the global stage.”

Orbtronics, a Saint Lucian technology company and regional innovation hub, hosted the Gala as part of its mission to accelerate technology adoption and development throughout the Caribbean. The company provides software solutions, STEM education, and support to start-ups, governments, and enterprises, while nurturing a new generation of Caribbean innovators through its innovation hub.

Co-founders Keeghan Patrick and Sherguan Roserie emphasised the importance of regional partnerships and collaboration in developing a self-sustaining technology ecosystem, aligning with their vision of establishing a Caribbean “Silicon Forest.”

The OECS Commission continues to promote innovation and digital transformation as key pillars of regional integration and sustainable growth, working with governments, the private sector, and development partners to expand opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs across the Eastern Caribbean.

The participation of the OECS Director General at the Orbtronics Innovation Gala reflects the Organisation’s ongoing support for regional, homegrown solutions and its belief in the power of Caribbean ingenuity to drive the region’s development agenda.