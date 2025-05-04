CAYMAN IN CHAOS: No Party Wins Majority as Political Earthquake Unseats McKeeva Bush in Shocking Election Twist

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — May 1, 2025 (CMC) – The Cayman Islands is gripped in political uncertainty as stunned voters, shaken politicians, and scrambling party leaders react to the stunning outcome of Wednesday’s general election — a vote that shattered the old order and delivered one of the most sensational political shake-ups in the territory’s recent history.

No single party won a majority, triggering a frantic race among rivals to stitch together coalitions in a fragmented Parliament. At the top of the polls was the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), which claimed seven seats, the most of any party — but still three seats shy of a majority.

In a surprise twist, two newly minted political forces—the Cayman Islands National Party, led by a former Ernst & Young executive, and the Caymanian Community Party, birthed from the ashes of the defunct United People’s Movement—each secured four seats, giving them sudden kingmaker potential.

Three independent candidates now hold the keys to the kingdom, with all major parties aggressively lobbying for their support to cross the 10-seat threshold needed to claim the premiership in the 19-seat Parliament. (Two additional seats are appointed.)

But it was the shocking downfall of political titan McKeeva Bush that truly rocked the islands.

In an upset that no pollster predicted, Bush — a former premier and parliamentary mainstay for four decades — was defeated by independent newcomer Julie Hunter, who local media revealed is his cousin. The result marks a historic and symbolic end to an era defined by Bush’s polarizing presence, scandal-plagued tenure, and iron grip on Caymanian politics.

Bush’s political legacy was already tarnished by a string of legal controversies, including corruption allegations (which he denied) and a criminal case in which he pleaded not guilty to groping a casino employee. In 2022, he resigned as Speaker of Parliament amid additional sexual harassment claims, capping years of public scrutiny.

Adding to the night’s high drama, voters also participated in a nonbinding referendum, where they delivered a resounding “yes” to:

Decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana , and

, and Establishing a national lottery

However, in a victory for environmental activists, voters rejected a proposal to develop cruise berthing infrastructure — a move that had drawn fierce opposition.

Now, with no clear path to power, the Cayman Islands teeters on the edge of a political transformation, and the coming days will determine whether the next government rises from fragile alliances or collapses under the weight of ambition.

One thing is clear: the status quo has been shattered — and Cayman will never be the same.

