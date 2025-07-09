PLP LEADER DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS UNLEASHES PASSIONATE, FIERY NATIONAL ADDRESS AT MONTHLY PRESS CONFERENCE — DEMANDS AN END TO “DREWLIE RIDICULOUS MALADMINISTRATION”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN TIMES) – The People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader and former Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, delivered a thunderous and unapologetically scathing address during his opening remarks at the PLP Monthly Press Conference held on Monday, July 8, 2025. With the party’s national convention days away, Dr. Harris ignited the political atmosphere with a powerful call to action and a damning indictment of the current administration, which he labeled “chaotic,” “vindictive,” and “incompetent.”

A Rallying Cry: “We Want Back Timothy!”

Addressing a room packed with party supporters, media representatives, and political observers, Dr. Harris proclaimed that the PLP’s 2025 Convention, themed “A Better Life for All,” is not just an event—it’s a movement.

“The theme is pregnant with meaning. It resonates well with the appreciation for the outstanding work of the PLP-led Team Unity government, which dramatically improved lives. In contrast, the Drew administration has ushered in an era of economic decay, suffering, and national despair,” Harris declared.

With passion and precision, Harris cited widespread poverty, rising unemployment, failing healthcare systems, and government neglect as proof that the current leadership has “lost the consent of the people to govern.”

Unfiltered Attacks on Drew Administration

Dr. Harris spared no punches, lambasting Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s leadership as self-indulgent, detached, and fiscally irresponsible. He highlighted key failures and excesses:

Luxury Jet Trips to Nigeria: Harris exposed that over EC$1.6 million in taxpayer funds were blown on “oversized delegations and luxury jets,” with “nothing to show except a grin on his face.”

Harris exposed that over in taxpayer funds were blown on “oversized delegations and luxury jets,” with “nothing to show except a grin on his face.” Missed Investment Opportunities: He blasted the government for “being in Nigeria while AfreximBank broke ground on a $360 million trade center in Barbados,” a project he said St. Kitts and Nevis missed out on due to “incompetent and ill-advised leadership.”

He blasted the government for “being in Nigeria while AfreximBank broke ground on a $360 million trade center in Barbados,” a project he said St. Kitts and Nevis missed out on due to “incompetent and ill-advised leadership.” Healthcare Collapse: Harris decried the state of the health system, describing it as a “disaster zone,” where hospitals are closed due to bee infestations and public pharmacies operate on a “close today, maybe open tomorrow” basis.

Harris decried the state of the health system, describing it as a “disaster zone,” where hospitals are closed due to and public pharmacies operate on a “close today, maybe open tomorrow” basis. Civil Service Pension Crisis: The former PM condemned the new pension reform that forces civil servants to pay more and work longer for less, vowing that “PLP will not let that injustice stand.”

Economic Warnings: “We’re Headed for the IMF”

In a sharp analytical pivot, Dr. Harris cited the IMF’s 2025 Staff Report, warning that the Drew administration’s reckless spending has created a ballooning fiscal deficit and deteriorating public savings:

“They’ve drawn down all the fiscal buffers we left behind. The deficit is now 11% of GDP. The IMF has already signaled that we’re on track for unsustainable debt levels. Soon, this government will be back at the IMF’s door.”

He linked these failures to the dismantling of the once-thriving CBI program, accusing the Drew administration of politicizing it, causing investor confidence to collapse.

A Clear Alternative: “PLP Is Ready to Rescue This Country”

Dr. Harris painted the PLP as the only hope to end the suffering:

“We offered seven and a half years of disciplined, compassionate leadership. We will put people back to work. We will fix electricity, restore water supply, rebuild healthcare, and uplift our poor and vulnerable. Our promise is simple: A Better Life for All.”

He referenced calypsonian King Unexpected’s viral anthem “We Want Back Timothy” as an organic expression of public sentiment.

Convention Countdown: “A Movement to Save St. Kitts and Nevis”

Dr. Harris ended with a powerful invitation to the nation:

“Come to Greenlands Park this Saturday at 3 PM. Join the movement. Witness passion, participation, and people power in action. This is our call to action—because from the mission of the people, we will never depart.”

As the PLP gears up for what is poised to be a pivotal convention, Harris has set the tone: bold, unrelenting, and laser-focused on reclaiming leadership to “rescue the nation from chaos.”

ANALYSIS:

Dr. Harris’ remarks weren’t just political posturing—they were a calculated effort to consolidate national frustration into a singular momentum-driving force. His blend of biting criticism, data-backed economic analysis, and emotive storytelling will likely galvanize PLP’s base and heighten pressure on the Drew administration, especially amid economic hardship and increasing public discontent.

With the 2025 Convention just days away, one thing is clear: Dr. Timothy Harris isn’t just campaigning—he’s waging a war to reclaim the soul of the nation.