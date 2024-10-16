West Indies Women Stun England to Secure ICC Women’s T20 Semi-Final Spot

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 15: Hayley Matthews of West Indies celebrates victory following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium on October 15, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The West Indies Women delivered a thrilling performance on Tuesday, defeating England by six wickets to secure their place in the ‘final four’ of the ICC Women’s World T20 in the United Arab Emirates. Chasing down a target of 142, the Windies women sealed the victory with two overs to spare in Dubai, setting up a highly anticipated semi-final showdown with New Zealand in Sharjah on October 18.

England, batting first, posted a respectable 141-7 from 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge with a solid 57, while skipper Heather Knight added 21. However, West Indies’ bowlers kept the pressure on, with Afy Fletcher claiming a standout 3-21. Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin also chipped in with crucial wickets.

In reply, the West Indies’ run chase was spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Qiana Joseph (52) and Hayley Matthews (50). Their explosive partnership set the tone early, neutralizing England’s bowling attack. Deandra Dottin contributed a steady 27 to guide the team across the finish line at 144-4 from 18 overs.

With this victory, West Indies advance to face New Zealand, while Australia will take on South Africa in the other semi-final on October 17 in Dubai. As the tournament heats up, all eyes will be on the Windies women as they aim to bring home the T20 crown.

Match Summary:

England: 141-7 from 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 57, Heather Knight 21; Afy Fletcher 3-21, Hayley Matthews 2-35, Deandra Dottin 1-16)

West Indies: 144-4 from 18 overs (Qiana Joseph 52, Hayley Matthews 50, Deandra Dottin 27; Sarah Glenn 1-20, Sophie Ecclestone 1-23, Nat Sciver-Brunt 1-33)

Images courtesy of Windies Cricket