POWER MOVE: INSPECTOR CARL GREAUX ELEVATED TO ACTING SUPERINTENDENT IN MAJOR RSS PROMOTION

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a major career-defining moment, Inspector Carl Greaux of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has been officially promoted to the rank of Acting Superintendent of Police, marking a significant advancement within the Regional Security System (RSS). His promotion, effective January 12, 2025, was formally recognized on Wednesday, February 19.

The promotion comes as part of the RSS-established protocols, underscoring Inspector Greaux’s expertise and unwavering commitment to regional law enforcement. Commissioner of Police James Sutton, in a commendatory statement, extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Acting Superintendent, expressing confidence in his ability to uphold the highest standards of policing.

“I trust that he will continue to serve the Regional Law Enforcement community with dedication and professionalism,” said Commissioner Sutton.

Adding to the chorus of praise, Lt. Col (Ret’d) Jeffrey Forde, Director of Operations and Plans at the RSS, also extended congratulations to the newly minted Acting Superintendent, acknowledging his capabilities in strengthening regional security frameworks.

Mission: Strengthening Regional Security

In his new role, Superintendent Greaux will play a pivotal part in leading strategic planning initiatives within the RSS. His responsibilities will include:

Overseeing the Campaign and Strategic Planning Process

Enhancing regional law enforcement partnerships

Expanding security capacities across air, land, sea, and cyber domains

Driving initiatives to promote democracy and stability

With regional security threats evolving, Superintendent Greaux’s appointment signals a proactive approach to strengthening Caribbean law enforcement and fostering collective security. His leadership is expected to make a lasting impact on the RSS’s mission to safeguard the region.

A Career on the Rise

With this high-profile promotion, Acting Superintendent Carl Greaux cements his position as a key player in regional law enforcement, setting the stage for what promises to be a dynamic and influential tenure.