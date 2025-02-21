NEVISIAN LEGEND CORY “MASABLUE” TYSON RELEASES POWERFUL ODE TO CULTURAMA IN EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – Cory “Masablue” Tyson, the legendary Nevisian producer and songwriter, has stirred hearts with the release of his heartfelt anthem, “Ode to Culturama.” The powerful lyrics, shared by Masablue on his Facebook page, reveal a deep love for the cultural festival that has shaped his life, yet also an underlying sense of betrayal and heartache.

The lyrics of the song reflect Masablue’s personal journey with Culturama, a festival he has dedicated much of his time and energy to, crafting anthems, producing hits, and supporting the celebration of Nevisian culture. However, the poignant words also highlight the pain of feeling sidelined despite his years of unwavering commitment.

The song begins with a tribute to Culturama as a place of deep emotional connection:

“Oh, Culturama, my heart’s eternal song,

For years, I’ve woven my soul into your embrace,

Giving you my time, my energy, my fervent chase.”

Masablue’s journey with the festival began in Gingerland High, where his love for music flourished. His early days saw him and the Hot Shots group creating unforgettable tunes that helped shape the festival’s sound, earning them recognition with hits like “dollar jams”. He reflects on his youth, performing on stage for the first time under the guidance of Sooty Byron, and creating anthems that would go on to define the festival’s vibrant spirit.

“I poured my soul into your endless flight,

Through sleepless nights and tireless toil,

I helped craft moments that became memories’ coil.”

The song recalls triumphs: eight Roadmarch titles, Soca Monarch crowns, and Kaiso victories, all deeply entwined with Masablue’s contributions to the region’s cultural music scene. But amid the celebration of these monumental achievements, a sense of disillusionment surfaces. He wonders whether his love and dedication were enough or if he was simply a fleeting phase in the grand narrative of Culturama.

“Did I not love you enough? Did I not give you all?

Or was I blind to the truth—that you were never mine to call?”

Masablue’s emotional journey reaches a crossroads, questioning whether his continued loyalty to Culturama is sustainable or if it is time to let go. Despite these feelings of abandonment, he acknowledges that Culturama will forever be a part of his soul, no matter the path ahead.

“No matter how far I journey, you will always be my creed.

Even if my heart is broken, you will forever hold a place,

In the depths of my soul, in the echoes of my grace.”

The release of “Ode to Culturama” is a powerful reflection of the complexities of love, loyalty, and sacrifice. It resonates not only with those who have contributed to Culturama but also with anyone who has given their all to a cause, only to feel discarded in the end.

Masablue’s lyrics remind us that the heart’s connection to culture runs deep— even when the road ahead is uncertain.

My Ode to Culturama

Oh, Culturama, my heart’s eternal song,

For years, I’ve woven my soul into your embrace,

Giving you my time, my energy, my fervent chase.

I’ve danced in your rhythm, sung your praises high,

Played my beats to keep your spirit alive.

Yet, you’ve left me weary, battered, questioning my worth,

And still, my love for you remains unfurled.

I discovered you in Gingerland High’s halls,

Tapping beats on desks, dreaming in melodies’ calls.

With Hot Shots, we breathed life into your sound,

Creating dollar jams that echoed around.

At fifteen, Sooty Byron gave us our first stage,

From village blocks to grand productions’ rage.

From calypsos to soca, steel pan to the light,

I poured my soul into your endless flight.

Through sleepless nights and tireless toil,

I helped craft moments that became memories’ coil.

The Kore Band, a dream realized and birthed in your name,

The Jouvert Long Jam, a movement that claimed fame.

We shared triumphs—8 Roadmarch titles, Soca Monarch crowns,

A Kaiso victory that danced through the towns.

I arranged for steel bands, composed for calypsonians’ art,

Wrote and mixed songs for pageants, shaping your heart.

Yet, despite all we built, I find myself cast aside,

Struggling to hold onto what once felt like pride.

Did I not love you enough? Did I not give you all?

Or was I blind to the truth—that you were never mine to call?

Perhaps I was just a fleeting phase in your grand tale,

Seeing us as something greater than we ever prevailed.

Or maybe I was too hopeful, too willing to believe,

That love and dedication would be enough to achieve.

I guess the grass was greener on the other side,

Or maybe you thought I was just too green to abide.

I don’t know how to let go, I don’t know if I should,

My heart says stay, but my mind tells me I’m misunderstood.

As they say now, this love has become toxic,

And though I don’t know if I can walk away completely,

It feels like I must, for my heart’s sake, for my peace.

But know this, my Culturama—no matter where the road leads,

No matter how far I journey, you will always be my creed.

Even if my heart is broken, you will forever hold a place,

In the depths of my soul, in the echoes of my grace.

Love,

Masablue