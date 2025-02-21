LEGAL PRODIGY JOHSIAH IMO CALLED TO THE BAR OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has welcomed a rising star to its legal fraternity as Johsiah Imo was officially called to the Bar. The young legal luminary, whose academic brilliance has been evident from an early age, took the solemn oath before the Honourable Justice Tamara Gill, Resident High Court Judge.

A former top scholar at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, where he graduated with 12 CXC subjects, Johsiah went on to excel at the University of the West Indies, earning his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) in 2022, before securing his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) in 2024. His legal prowess was evident long before law school, as he topped CAPE Law results in St. Kitts and Nevis, setting the stage for a stellar career in the legal field.

Josiah’s application to the Bar was moved by Ms. Talibah Byron and supported by Mr. Terence Byron C.M.G. and Mr. Glenford Hamilton. His journey into law was further strengthened by hands-on experience as a legal assistant at Byron & Byron before embarking on his formal legal studies.

Hailing from a family of high achievers, Josiah is the son of Mr. Joh Imo (formerly Joe Berry) and Ms. Lynette Williams. He is also the younger brother of pageant royalty, with Zinga Imo crowned Ms. St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Queen and Fatisha Imo earning the title of Miss St. Kitts and Nevis World.

Now, Josiah embarks on his legal career as an Associate at the prestigious law firm Hamilton & Co., poised to make significant contributions to the legal landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis. His dedication, intellect, and unwavering pursuit of excellence position him as one of the brightest young legal minds in the Federation.

A Future Legal Powerhouse in the Making

With an impressive academic and professional track record, Josiah Imo’s rise in the legal profession is one to watch. His call to the Bar marks just the beginning of what is expected to be an illustrious career in the field of law.