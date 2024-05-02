Wycliffe Morton Appointed Chairman of New St.Kitts and Nevis Boundaries Commission

Today, a significant step towards electoral reform was taken in St. Kitts and Nevis as Wycliffe Morton was named Chairman of the newly formed Boundaries Commission. The commission, tasked with reviewing the number and boundaries of constituencies in the nation, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electoral representation.

The appointment of Morton and four other members to the Constituency Boundaries Commission marks a crucial milestone in the electoral process. The members, including Morton, received their Instruments of Appointment from Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, the Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, during a brief ceremony at Government House.

The composition of the Commission reflects a bipartisan approach, with members recommended by both the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mark Brantley. Hon. Konris Maynard and Hon. Marsha Henderson were recommended by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, while Hon. Shawn Richards and Hon. Alexis Jeffers were recommended by Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mark Brantley.

At the helm of this crucial commission is Mr. Wycliffe Morton, whose appointment was recommended by the Prime Minister and accepted by the Leader of the Opposition. With a diverse and experienced team in place, the Commission is well-positioned to undertake its mandate of reviewing constituency boundaries with impartiality and diligence.

The primary objective of the Boundaries Commission is to assess and potentially revise the number and boundaries of constituencies in St. Christopher and Nevis. This review is essential for ensuring fair and equitable representation of citizens in the nation’s electoral processes.

As St. Kitts and Nevis progresses towards electoral reform, the establishment of the Boundaries Commission signifies a commitment to upholding democratic principles and enhancing the integrity of the electoral system. The Commission’s work will have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of the nation, laying the groundwork for transparent and inclusive electoral practices.

With Wycliffe Morton at the helm, supported by a dedicated team of commissioners, the Boundaries Commission is poised to undertake its responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to serving the best interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Wycliffe H. Morton

Vice President – Americas, Commonwealth Association of Architects

Vice President for English Speaking Territories, Federation of Caribbean Association of Architects

Member, Caribbean Architects Mutual Recognition Agreement Committee

Owner, Wycliffe H Morton & Associates

Lecturer, Clarence F. Bryant College

Immediate Past President, St. Kitts – Nevis Institute of Architects

Wycliffe Morton is a prominent figure in the field of architecture, known for his dedication to furthering integration and cooperation among architecture institutes and professionals within the Caribbean region. With over two decades of experience, Morton has played instrumental roles in various organizations and initiatives aimed at strengthening the architectural community and fostering collaboration on regional projects.

As the Vice President for the Americas at the Commonwealth Association of Architects, Morton oversees communication with member organizations in the Americas, advocating for the development of the architectural profession across Commonwealth countries in the region. Simultaneously, his role as Vice President for English Speaking Territories at the Federation of Caribbean Association of Architects involves facilitating communication and collaboration among English-speaking territories in the wider Caribbean.

Morton’s involvement in the Caribbean Architects Mutual Recognition Agreement Committee underscores his commitment to representing the architectural institutes of the Caribbean region in negotiations with Europe, promoting mutual recognition and cooperation between professionals.

In addition to his organizational roles, Morton is the owner of Wycliffe H Morton & Associates, where he is responsible for client interaction, architectural and landscape design, quantity surveying, and project and construction management. His firm has been involved in a wide range of projects, contributing to the architectural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Morton’s dedication to education is evident through his role as a lecturer at Clarence F. Bryant College, where he imparts his knowledge and expertise to students in the Architecture Design Technology Programme. Furthermore, his past tenure as President of the St. Kitts – Nevis Institute of Architects highlights his leadership and advocacy efforts within the local architectural community, including the establishment of the Architects Registration Act and membership in regional architectural governing bodies.

Overall, Wycliffe Morton’s multifaceted contributions to the field of architecture reflect his passion for advancing the profession and promoting collaboration and excellence within the Caribbean region and beyond.