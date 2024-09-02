When You Think Things Are Bad, Others Have It Worse: Billionaire Azruddin Mohamed Distributes School Supplies to Children in One of Guyana’s Poorest Villages

In a heartfelt gesture of philanthropy, billionaire entrepreneur Azruddin Mohamed, owner of Team Mohamed, extended a helping hand to children in one of Guyana’s most impoverished communities, Grove Sea Dam, ahead of the new school year. On Sunday, Team Mohamed distributed essential school supplies, including books, pens, and pencils, to approximately 100 children living along the East Bank of Demerara. This act of generosity aimed to inspire and motivate the children as they prepare to embark on their educational journey.During the visit, Mr. Mohamed stressed the transformative power of education in breaking the cycle of poverty. He encouraged the children to seize every opportunity for a brighter future, not just for themselves but for their families as well.