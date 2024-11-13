ST.KITTS LAW ENFORCEMENT RECOVERS “WEAPON OF THE CENTURY” IN JOINT OPERATION

In a major breakthrough for public safety in St. Kitts, a joint task force operation has led to the seizure of an infamous “weapon of the century”—an AK-47 assault rifle—along with ammunition, hidden within an abandoned building in Newtown. Conducted between 12 PM and 12:30 PM on November 12th, 2024, the operation was carried out by officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s Special Services Unit (SSU) and soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). The mission, part of a larger campaign to eradicate illegal firearms from the community, underscores the ongoing commitment to public safety.

Recovered alongside the AK-47 were two fully loaded magazines and thirty-three rounds of powerful 7.62mm ammunition, all of which have since been secured in police custody. Dubbed “the weapon of the century,” the AK-47 has gained notoriety worldwide as one of the most accessible and effective tools for lethal force, requiring minimal skill or training to use. This makes the recent recovery all the more significant as authorities work tirelessly to prevent such weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

Though no arrests have been made in connection with the firearm’s discovery, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains resolute in its pursuit of justice. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting their nearest police station or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 707.

This incident highlights the need for vigilant community action and the critical importance of continued law enforcement efforts to eliminate illegal weapons from St. Kitts and Nevis. With every seized firearm, the island inches closer to a safer, more secure future.