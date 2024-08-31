Cayon, St. Kitts and Nevis** — In a shocking turn of events, the Cayon High School will remain closed as the new academic term is set to begin on Monday, sparking outrage among parents, students, and staff. The closure, initially prompted by a mold infestation in March, has dragged on for six months with no sign of reopening, despite promises from the Ministry of Education. The school, which was expected to reopen by the start of the final term in April/May, has seen little to no remedial work or upgrades until the last two weeks, leaving many questioning the competence of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his administration. The Prime Minister, who also serves as the constituency representative for Cayon, has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the situation, with accusations of neglect and poor leadership mounting as he was reportedly off-island attending CPL Cricket Matches when the decision to cancel the reopening was made.The Ministry of Education issued a memo to staff, students, and parents, explaining that due to unfavorable mold test results, the school would remain closed as the new term begins. The memo outlined a series of alternate work plans, including virtual meetings, online student engagement for Forms 3 to 5, and face-to-face instruction for Forms 1 and 2 at the nearby Cayon Primary School. However, these plans have done little to quell the anger of those affected.Parents and residents of the Cayon community have expressed their frustration, pointing to the lack of activity at the school since its closure in March as a clear indication of the administration’s failure to prioritize the necessary renovations and upgrades. Many argue that work should have commenced immediately after the closure to ensure the school was ready for the new term.”This is just another example of the incompetence we’ve come to expect from the Drew administration,” said one outraged parent. “They waited until the last minute to start work, and now our children are paying the price.”The closure of Cayon High School for the new term has been described as a significant embarrassment for the government, further tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Drew, who is already under fire for various other issues plaguing his administration. The delayed response and lack of proactive measures have only fueled the public’s growing dissatisfaction, raising serious questions about the leadership and priorities of the current government.As the school remains closed and the community waits for further updates, the fallout from this crisis continues to intensify, with many demanding accountability and immediate action to address the ongoing issues at Cayon High School.