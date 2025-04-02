BREAKNECK SPEEDS, BROKEN HEARTS”: POLICE CHIEF ISSUES GRAVE WARNING AS TEEN DIES IN TRAGIC CRASH

Whitegate, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is once again reeling from another devastating traffic fatality—this time, the life of a 15-year-old boy was tragically cut short in a horrific crash on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The young victim, the beloved son of a police officer, is the latest casualty in what has become a relentless wave of deadly road tragedies.

With a fourth fatal accident in just three months, and the haunting memory of eight road deaths in December 2024 still fresh, Commissioner of Police James Sutton has sounded the alarm. In a somber and urgent address, he declared:

“Four fatal accidents since the start of this year is far too many.”

Commissioner Sutton’s message is more than a plea—it’s a demand for change. He has urged all road users—motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike—to exercise caution, patience, and responsibility.

A Federation in Mourning, A Nation on Edge

The loss of the young teen has sent shockwaves through the community, reigniting public outrage over reckless driving. Sutton’s words, laced with grief and frustration, strike at the heart of the matter:

“Reckless and negligent driving not only endangers your own life but also the lives of passengers and other road users.”

With mounting fatalities, he warns that no one is immune to disaster, adding a chilling reminder:

“Dog luck ain’t cat luck.”

A Call for Immediate Action

While the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force vows to ramp up law enforcement efforts, the Commissioner admits that crackdowns alone won’t solve the crisis. He implores every citizen to take responsibility, warning that racing to your destination could mean never arriving at all.

His final words echo with urgency and grief:

“Let us honor the memory of those we have lost by committing to safer driving practices and working together to prevent further heartbreak.”

As the nation mourns yet another young life lost too soon, the question remains: Will this tragedy finally be the wake-up call St. Kitts and Nevis desperately needs?