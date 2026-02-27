SIR RONALD SANDERS BLASTS ‘FALSE’ REPORT OF U.S. THREE-MONTH VISA CUT FOR ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — A diplomatic storm erupted Thursday after an online report claimed that the United States had slashed the validity of visitor visas for citizens of Antigua and Barbuda to just three months. But within hours, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, , moved decisively to shut it down — calling the claim false and warning against the spread of unverified information.

The article, published by the , suggested that “updated reciprocity schedules” from the U.S. State Department reflected a downgrade in visa validity for passport holders of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica. However, the report did not specify when those schedules were accessed or whether the information reflected current policy.

Sir Ronald made it unequivocally clear: the claim is inaccurate.

Diplomatic Clarification Amid Regional Anxiety

The timing of the report could not have been more sensitive. Washington last year announced visa-related measures affecting dozens of countries, and more recently implemented a pause on the processing of certain immigrant visas — including green cards — impacting approximately 75 nations.

But Antigua and Barbuda’s top envoy to Washington insists that no such three-month visitor visa restriction has been imposed on Antiguan and Barbudan nationals.

Behind the scenes, Sir Ronald continues high-level engagement with U.S. officials to address broader visa policy matters and ensure clarity on any evolving measures. His intervention signals not just a rebuttal — but a firm defense of the country’s international standing and the mobility rights of its citizens.

Reciprocity Schedules Under Scrutiny

At the center of the confusion is the U.S. State Department’s reciprocity schedule system — a framework that outlines visa validity periods and entry privileges on a country-by-country basis. These schedules can be updated periodically, but without a confirmed timestamp or official notice, interpretations can be misleading.

The absence of clarity on when the referenced schedules were reviewed has fueled skepticism about the accuracy of the original claim.

Mobility, Reputation and Regional Sensitivity

For small island states like Antigua and Barbuda, visa access is not just a travel issue — it is a matter of economic connectivity, diaspora relations, business mobility, and national reputation.

Any perception of tightened U.S. entry rules can trigger anxiety among students, entrepreneurs, investors, and families with ties to North America.

By moving swiftly to correct the narrative, Sir Ronald appears intent on preventing unnecessary alarm while maintaining diplomatic dialogue with Washington.

Awaiting Further Details

The issue is expected to receive additional coverage in the ABS Evening News at 7, where further clarification may emerge.

For now, Antigua and Barbuda’s official position is clear: there has been no confirmed three-month reduction in U.S. visitor visa validity for its passport holders.

In an era of rapid information — and misinformation — the message from St. John’s is firm: verify first, react second.