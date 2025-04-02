H.E. Dr. Ricardo Neil Delivers Keynote Address at St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation’s Science Week 2025 Opening

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ST. MAARTEN (March 31, 2025) – The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation launched Science Week 2025 with a compelling keynote address by H.E. Dr. Ricardo Neil, Chairman and Founder of both the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Robotics Association (OECSRA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA), and Goodwill Ambassador for Science and Technology for St. Kitts and Nevis. Held at Motorworld in St. Maarten, the evening drew a large audience that included Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, as well as educators, private-sector leaders, and community stakeholders.

A Full House for a Forward-Thinking Message

Science Week 2025 carries the theme “AI: Shaping the Future of Learning,” inviting attendees to explore how artificial intelligence can transform classrooms, personalize instruction, and support lifelong learning. In her remarks, Minister Gumbs emphasized the government’s commitment to partnering with local and regional organizations to integrate technology in ways that are both forward-looking and accessible:

Dr. Neil’s Vision for AI in Education

During his keynote, Dr. Neil underscored the potential for AI to revolutionize classroom environments by providing adaptive instruction, improving resource allocation, and reducing administrative burdens on teachers. He stressed, however, that human connection must remain central to any learning model:

Infrastructure & Access: Dr. Neil called for greater investment in internet connectivity and digital resources across St. Maarten to ensure all students, regardless of socio-economic background, benefit from AI advancements. Educator Empowerment: He urged ongoing training and support for teachers, enabling them to employ AI effectively while preserving essential values like critical thinking and empathy. Local Innovation & Ethics: Highlighting the importance of cultural relevance, Dr. Neil advocated for community-driven AI projects that address regional priorities, such as climate resilience and sustainable tourism. He also warned against overlooking ethical considerations, such as data privacy and algorithmic bias.

Uniting Stakeholders for Progress

The presence of educators, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives at the event underscored a growing desire to leverage technology solutions responsibly. Dr. Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, and her board members expressed enthusiasm for continued collaboration, while attendees engaged in meaningful discussions on the implementation and policy implications of AI in local schools.

Looking Ahead

Throughout Science Week 2025, the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation will host additional workshops, panels, and networking sessions. Topics range from AI-driven educational tools to nurturing a homegrown tech sector that can serve as a backbone for future economic development in St. Maarten and the wider region.

About St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation is dedicated to promoting scientific inquiry, innovation, and community-based engagement among students. Through annual fairs, special events, and collaborative initiatives, the Foundation connects learners with the broader scientific community and empowers them to explore STEM/STEAM fields.

About OECSRA & SKNRA

Founded by H.E. Dr. Ricardo Neil, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Robotics Association (OECSRA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) lead the way in robotics competitions, workshops, and mentorship programs across the Eastern Caribbean. Their vision is to foster next-generation leaders who will harness cutting-edge technology to address regional challenges and drive sustainable development.

End.