In a dramatic turn of events, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has set the record straight regarding last weekend’s tragic accident that claimed the life of 15-year-old Kaliquan Woodley Bergan. Contrary to widespread speculation, police have confirmed that their vehicle played no role in the horrifying crash on March 27th, 2025, along the island’s main road in White Gate, St. Kitts.

Investigations have now revealed that young Woodley Bergan was riding a motor scooter, PB-7406, traveling from Dieppe Bay to St. Paul’s, when he attempted to overtake a stationary police pickup (G-610). In a devastating miscalculation, he collided head-on with an oncoming motor pickup (P-9890), sending him and the scooter careening into the path of a motor omnibus (H-457), which then struck them both.

The impact was catastrophic, with the motor scooter, pickup, and omnibus sustaining severe damage. Astonishingly, the police vehicle remained untouched, despite early rumors suggesting otherwise. But the most chilling revelation? The teen was not wearing a helmet, a tragic detail that may have determined the fatal outcome of the accident.

Further deepening the intrigue, investigators discovered that the motor scooter had been reported stolen from Lamberts, St. Kitts, on March 16, 2025—two weeks before the deadly crash. Additionally, the vehicle was unregistered, unlicensed, uninsured, and sporting a fraudulent license plate belonging to another vehicle.

As the community reels from the loss of the young Sandy Point teen, questions linger: Who originally stole the scooter? How did it end up in Woodley Bergan’s possession? And could this entire tragedy have been avoided?

The RSCNPF urges all road users to exercise extreme caution, adhere to traffic laws, and wear proper protective gear while riding. Meanwhile, investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident, seeking justice and answers for a life lost too soon.

Let me know if you want any changes or additional details added to the article!