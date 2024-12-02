St. Kitts and Nevis Ranks Second in Regional Salary Rankings with Competitive Pay Across Management Roles

Kingston, Jamaica, November 29, 2024 — St. Kitts and Nevis has emerged as the 2nd highest-paying country in the Caribbean, according to the newly launched Pay Pulse 2024 report by the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP). With 94.7% of surveyed roles paying above market value, the country stands out for its competitive salaries in finance, entry-level, and middle management positions.

The report, launched today in Kingston, Jamaica, offers a comprehensive analysis of salary trends across 20 countries and 34 industries. For St. Kitts and Nevis, the findings highlight exceptional pay for roles such as Project Manager and Auditor, which rank as the highest paid regionally.

“This report underscores the strength of St. Kitts and Nevis as a competitive job market, particularly for finance and management professionals,” said Vaughn McDonald, Deputy Board Chairman of CSHRP. “The Pay Pulse 2024 report provides HR practitioners and employers with critical data to navigate talent retention, pay equity, and compensation strategies.”

With ongoing concerns about workforce migration and economic stability, the findings emphasize the importance of data-driven decision-making in retaining top talent. Employers can use the report to ensure competitive compensation practices while employees gain valuable insights for salary negotiations.

PayPulse24 12 (from left): Kimberly Largie, Lead Researcher for PayPulse24; Natalie Fagan, PayPulse24 Reviewer; Keenan Falconer, PayPulse24 Reviewer

“The Caribbean has long needed a resource like the Pay Pulse 2024 report to address the lack of centralized, reliable salary data across industries and territories. This report wouldn’t have been possible without the participation of companies and professionals across the region, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for their contributions to advancing HR practices in the Caribbean,” McDonald noted.

PayPulse24 16 (from left): Vaughn McDonald, CSHRP’s Deputy Board Chairman; Tishauna Mullings, host of the PayPulse24 launch; Kimberly Largie, Lead Researcher for PayPulse24; Natalie Fagan, PayPulse24 Reviewer; Keenan Falconer, PayPulse24 Reviewer

The Pay Pulse 2024 report is available for USD$575 at https://cshrpteam.com/product/chsrpshop/caribbean-salary-survey-report-pay-pulse-2024/. . Companies that participated in the survey can retrieve their free copy until December 31, 2024. Non-participating CSHRP members are eligible for a 25% discount.

For more details or to access the report, visit www.cshrpteam.com or email smile@cshrpteam.com.