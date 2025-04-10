

Revolutionizing Regional Development with Innovation, Strategy, and Unmatched Vision

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 10, 2025) — In a world rapidly evolving with digital innovation and global connectivity, one Caribbean company is making waves from its base in the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis — and the ripples are being felt across the globe.​

OPEN Interactive, the regional powerhouse in digital transformation and strategic communications, under the bold leadership of CEO Stachio Williams, is not just changing the game — they’re rewriting the entire playbook for Caribbean development.​

From humble beginnings to international acclaim, OPEN Interactive’s trajectory is nothing short of phenomenal. Founded in 2014 following a merger between U.S.-based digital visionary Adam Anderson and St. Kitts tech mogul Stachio Williams, the company has since morphed into a regional juggernaut, shaping economic frameworks, rebranding investment migration, and hosting world-class summits that draw global attention to the Caribbean’s boundless potential.​

Bold Moves. Global Reach.

With a team of Caribbean-born, Caribbean-proud experts, OPEN Interactive has successfully delivered culturally relevant solutions for clients across numerous CARICOM nations. Their collaboration with governments, private sector leaders, and international stakeholders has positioned the company as the go-to firm for transformational strategy in the region.​

In 2015, OPEN developed a comprehensive National Development Framework for St. Kitts and Nevis — a visionary blueprint that continues to guide the country’s sustainable growth and economic diversification.​

Since then, OPEN has expanded aggressively, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for Caribbean nations. In 2022, the firm set its sights on the wider Eastern Caribbean, bringing its tier-1 global expertise to bear on pressing regional development issues.​

Events that Reshape the Region

OPEN isn’t just making noise — it’s orchestrating landmark events that amplify the Caribbean voice on the world stage. Their revitalization of the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) — from the trailblazing CIS18-19 events to the forward-looking CIS24 in Grenada — has attracted elite investors, policymakers, and development experts.​

Next up: CIS25 in Antigua and Barbuda, a partnership between OPEN Interactive and THR5-XP. Under Williams and Anderson’s dynamic leadership, this summit promises to be the region’s most influential investment conference ever, spotlighting Caribbean innovation and resilience like never before.​

Transforming Investment Migration

Through strategic branding and communication, OPEN has helped reimagine citizenship by investment (CBI) programs, including a bold rebranding of Grenada’s CBI Unit, significantly increasing its global appeal. In Saint Lucia, the Beyond the Passport Conference convened by OPEN brought thought leaders together to explore new frontiers for international partnerships.​

Stachio Williams: The Visionary Behind the Velocity

At the heart of this Caribbean revolution is Stachio Williams — a name now synonymous with bold vision, digital expertise, and unshakeable belief in the region’s potential. With roots in media, tech, and strategic communications, Williams has proven that Caribbean leadership can not only compete globally — it can set the standard.​

“OPEN Interactive was born out of a belief that the Caribbean has the talent, the creativity, and the strategic depth to lead in the global marketplace,” says Williams. “We’re not just building brands — we’re building legacies, industries, and nations.”​

A Future Reimagined

With a proven track record, years of regional experience, and a growing portfolio of high-impact projects, OPEN Interactive is paving the way for a new era of Caribbean excellence. Their model — one that fuses innovation with cultural intelligence — is inspiring a new generation of Caribbean entrepreneurs, policymakers, and creatives.​

As 2025 unfolds, the world watches — and listens — to what’s happening in St. Kitts. Thanks to OPEN Interactive, the Caribbean is no longer just a destination. It’s a global force.