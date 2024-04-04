Government-Operated Pelican Mall in Disrepair: Tenants Allege Neglect Amidst Eviction Threats

The Pelican Mall, once a bustling hub for tourists and locals alike, now finds itself in a state of near disrepair, with tenants voicing grievances over non-existent or closed bathroom facilities, termite and mold infestation, and significant structural wear and tear. These revelations come at a critical juncture, as the Drew-led administration reportedly moves forward with eviction plans targeting tenants by the end of April.

Amidst the looming threat of eviction, reports have emerged of the government-operated mall’s deteriorating condition. Just this past Monday, five tenants were allegedly locked out of their assigned parking zones—a foreboding sign of the eviction process already underway.

For over a year, the Pelican Mall has operated without functional bathroom facilities, forcing the government to resort to placing portable toilets outside the premises rather than addressing the root cause. Tenants have expressed frustration over leaking plumbing, which has had a detrimental impact on their businesses. Additionally, reports of termite and mold infestation further highlight the dire state of the property.

The neglect exhibited by the current administration towards the Pelican Mall has hastened its deterioration, jeopardizing the livelihoods of tenants and compromising the shopping experience for visitors. Once envisioned as a vibrant Caribbean street scene, the mall now stands as a testament to neglect, with over 20 stores specializing in resort wear, souvenirs, and liquor, alongside restaurants, tourism offices, and a bandstand.

Among the mall’s offerings are a bank, gift shops, sports stores, and jewelry outlets, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the local economy. However, the current state of disrepair threatens to undermine the viability of these businesses and diminish the allure of the mall as a tourist destination.

Despite its challenges, the Pelican Mall remains a cornerstone of the community, offering a diverse array of merchandise and services. As tenants struggle to navigate eviction threats amidst crumbling infrastructure, urgent action is needed to revitalize the mall and restore it to its former glory.

In the face of neglect and adversity, it is imperative for the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and business owners. The Pelican Mall’s plight serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining public infrastructure and supporting local economies. Only through concerted efforts to address these issues can the Pelican Mall reclaim its status as a vibrant hub for commerce and community engagement.