Trump Fires 2,000 USAID Workers in Massive Shake-Up After Court Victory

Washington, D.C. – In a dramatic move, former U.S. President Donald Trump fired 2,000 USAID workers today and placed nearly all remaining staff on leave, following a federal court ruling that cleared the way for his administration’s sweeping overhaul of the agency.

The decision came just days after Judge Carl Nichols rejected a lawsuit from USAID employees on Friday, effectively greenlighting the mass dismissals and staffing cuts. The move impacts thousands of domestic and international USAID employees, disrupting critical foreign aid and development programs worldwide.

The firings mark one of the most aggressive shake-ups of the U.S. Agency for International Development in history, raising concerns about the future of U.S. foreign aid, humanitarian efforts, and global diplomacy. Critics argue the move could cripple key operations, while Trump loyalists praise it as a necessary step in reducing government bureaucracy.

As the fallout unfolds, all eyes are on Washington for further developments.