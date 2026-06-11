Surrey Paving Mourns Passing of Long-Serving Project Leader Desmond Anthony Lewis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. (Caribbean) Ltd. has issued a heartfelt statement mourning the passing of Mr. Desmond Anthony Lewis, a respected construction professional whose work helped shape major infrastructure across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.

According to the company’s statement, Mr. Lewis passed away on June 4, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of more than 20 years of dedicated service to Surrey Paving. He joined the company as a Construction Manager and later served as Project Manager for St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider region.

During his long career, Lewis played a key role in the delivery of several major national projects, including the RLB International Airport Extension, the Island Main Road Rehabilitation, and major safety improvement projects in both St. Kitts and Nevis. Surrey Paving described his contribution as one that helped build infrastructure the Federation continues to rely on today.

Beyond his professional achievements, the company remembered Lewis as a man of strong character, professionalism, integrity, and service. He was also described as an avid horse racing enthusiast whose passion for the sport reflected the same energy and commitment he brought to his work.

In its tribute, Surrey Paving said Desmond’s legacy will live on through the projects he helped build, the people he mentored, and the values he represented throughout his life.

“His loss is felt deeply across this company and across the Federation he served for so long,” the statement noted, adding that the company has lost “a leader, a colleague, and a friend.”

The Directors, Management, and Staff of Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. extended condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and all who knew him.

May Desmond Anthony Lewis rest in eternal peace.