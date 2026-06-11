DR. Harris to resolve Nursing Students Tuition Crisis. Makes Bold Pledge to Clear Student Nurses’ Balances, Blasts Drew Government of Breaking Free Tuition Promise

Harris Makes Bold Promise to Student Nurses, Accuses Drew Administration of Breaking Free Tuition Commitment

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Peoples Labour Party Leader and Third Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, has issued a forceful defence of student nurses in St. Kitts and Nevis, accusing the Drew administration of failing to honour what he described as a clear promise of free tuition and leaving some nursing students facing serious financial barriers to continuing their education.

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Harris declared: “A promise is a promise, except for the nurses,” as he challenged the government’s handling of student nurses enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

According to Dr. Harris, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew promised in August 2022 that tuition at CFBC would be free for all students. However, he said student nurses were later informed that the promise did not apply to them.

“That is not fear,” Dr. Harris stated. “That is a documented broken promise, in the government’s own words.”

The PLP Leader further alleged that in 2025, tuition for student nurses was increased without proper consultation or warning. He also claimed that from March this year, some students were told they must clear outstanding balances, reportedly ranging from $3,500 to $40,000, before being allowed to register for the coming academic year.

Dr. Harris described the situation as deeply unfair, saying young people who are training to serve the country’s health system are being financially blocked from completing their studies.

“Young people training to care for the sick are being blocked from continuing their education over debts a government promised they would never carry,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said the matter goes beyond tuition fees and speaks directly to the future of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. He argued that nursing remains one of the most critical and scarce professions in the health sector, while the country continues to depend on nurses recruited from countries such as the Philippines and Nigeria to help maintain staffing levels in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

“We are grateful for their service and for the care they give our people,” Dr. Harris said. “But let us be honest about what is happening. We are bringing in nurses from abroad to fill a gap while financially blocking our own trained nurses from ever finishing the programme.”

He warned that this approach is not sustainable and described it as a failure of planning.

“Every St. Kitts and Nevis nurse we lose to debt is one more we have to replace from overseas, at greater cost, and with no guarantee they will stay,” Harris said. “Clearing these balances is not charity. It is an investment in our own people and in the future of our health system.”

In outlining what he said would be a clear PLP policy position, Dr. Harris pledged that a future PLP government would immediately clear the outstanding balances of student nurses and provide them with what he called “the fresh start they have earned.”

He also promised a significant upgrade to the student nurse stipend, arguing that current support does not reflect the real cost of living, including electricity, housing, transportation and basic survival needs.

“With the cost of living, the cost of electricity, and the cost of shelter where they are today, the current stipend simply does not reflect what these students give or what they need to survive,” Harris declared.

The PLP Leader further pledged to make counselling and student welfare support available, not only for nurses, but for all CFBC students carrying the burden of study, financial pressure and personal hardship.

“No one disputes that there is a transition from training to professional life,” Harris said. “That was never the issue. The issue is a government that promised free for all, left out the very students who serve us most, and is now turning their debt into a barrier.”

Dr. Harris ended with a direct call on Prime Minister Drew to act immediately.

“Dr. Drew, the solution is within your reach. Clear their balances. Give them the fresh start they have earned,” he said. “Those are the facts. Now do something about them.”

The issue is expected to intensify national debate over education funding, healthcare staffing, student support and the treatment of nurses, particularly at a time when the federation continues to face serious challenges in retaining skilled healthcare professionals.