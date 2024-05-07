Sunrise Airways Unveils New Flight Routes Bridging Eastern Caribbean Islands

****Sunrise Airways, the renowned Haitian airline, is set to revolutionize travel in the Eastern Caribbean with the introduction of new flight routes linking Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia. Commencing operations on May 25, the carrier will deploy its Embraer 120 twin-turboprop aircraft, boasting a maximum seating capacity of 30 passengers, to facilitate seamless connectivity across these picturesque islands.With a commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, Sunrise Airways will operate these new flights six days a week, offering travelers unparalleled convenience and flexibility in their travel plans. Antigua, a bustling hub in the Eastern Caribbean, will serve as the focal point for these interconnected routes, facilitating swift and efficient transit between destinations.The schedule for the new Sunrise Airways flights is designed to cater to the diverse needs of travelers, with two daily flights connecting Antigua-Dominica and Antigua-St. Kitts. Additionally, the Antigua-St. Lucia service will operate once daily, providing travelers with a convenient option to explore the stunning landscapes and cultural delights of these captivating destinations.Founded in 2010 by Philippe Bayard, a visionary businessman and pilot, Sunrise Airways has steadily expanded its footprint in the Caribbean aviation landscape. With a mission to connect capitals and islands that share a common space and future in the Caribbean region, the airline has become synonymous with reliability, comfort, and exceptional service.The introduction of these new flight routes underscores Sunrise Airways’ unwavering commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences and fostering closer ties between the Eastern Caribbean islands. Whether travelers are seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, the enhanced connectivity offered by Sunrise Airways promises to unlock a world of possibilities for exploration and discovery in the vibrant Eastern Caribbean region.