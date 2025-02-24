Giselle Crooke Takes the Helm! Dynamic Leader Elected President of BPW Liamuiga to Drive Women’s Empowerment in St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The business and professional women’s landscape in St. Kitts just got a powerful new leader! Giselle Crooke has been elected President of the BPW Liamuiga Young Business & Professional Women, the youth arm of the 50-year-old BPW St. Kitts group.

The BPW Liamuiga chapter, launched just two years ago, is dedicated to empowering women aged 35 and under, fostering leadership, business acumen, and community-driven initiatives. Now, under Crooke’s leadership, the organization is poised for an exciting new chapter.

Crooke took to social media to share her enthusiasm, stating, “Honored and excited to step into the role of President of BPW Liamuiga! I’m ready to work alongside this incredible community of women to empower, inspire, and create lasting change. Together, we will continue to drive initiatives that uplift and support women’s growth, leadership, and success. Here’s to the journey ahead!”

Her election marks a pivotal moment for the group, which has been steadily growing as a force for female entrepreneurship and professional development in St. Kitts and Nevis. With an impressive background spanning marketing, sales, and youth empowerment through her role as Senior Youth Officer in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Crooke brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to BPW Liamuiga.

As anticipation builds, members and supporters of BPW Liamuiga eagerly await the new initiatives and transformative projects Crooke will spearhead. With her dynamic leadership, the young women of St. Kitts and Nevis can expect an era of innovation, collaboration, and progress.

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures – The Crooke Era Begins!