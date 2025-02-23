Dwyer Astaphan Sounds the Alarm: PM Drew-led SKNLP Government Selling Off St. Kitts’ Crown Jewel – The Frigate Bay Golf Course!”

Dwyer Astaphan Sounds the Alarm: Government Selling Off St. Kitts’ Crown Jewel – The Frigate Bay Golf Course!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Social activist and commentator Dwyer Astaphan has issued a fiery warning, exposing what he calls a reckless attempt to dismantle one of St. Kitts’ most prized assets—the Frigate Bay Golf Course. In his latest podcast, Astaphan didn’t mince words as he lambasted government decision-makers for allegedly approving the sale of a portion of the course, a move he claims threatens the very foundation of St. Kitts’ tourism and economic prosperity.

Astaphan detailed how certain individuals have been aggressively trying to purchase a key piece of land on the perimeter of the golf course, directly across from the Marriott taxi stand. He cautioned that “any dismemberment of any part of that course, no matter how small, will compromise its integrity, its quality, its attractiveness, and its use.”

The activist traced the golf course’s history, explaining how it was built in the 1970s as part of a visionary economic diversification plan that benefited countless citizens. For decades, the course has been an economic engine, creating jobs, filling hotels, and serving as a world-class destination for golfers.

“This golf course has sent children of poor families to university, provided opportunities, and placed St. Kitts on the global golf map. And now, they want to chip away at it? Who in their right mind would approve this?”

A Dubious Deal in the Making?

Astaphan then dropped a bombshell—alleging that an agreement was made to purchase the land last November, without formal approval from the Frigate Bay Development Corporation. “Who made this decision? Where is the transparency?” he demanded.

According to Astaphan, provisional approval was granted for the project, despite the fact that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required—a clear violation of the Development Control and Planning Act. Worse, he revealed that land-clearing operations have already started, even though the act explicitly prohibits such activities before full approval is granted.

An Attack on the People of St. Kitts?

Astaphan’s outrage was palpable as he pointed out the devastating impact of the proposed project.

Flooding Risks – A multi-story hotel on the site would disrupt natural water flow, causing potential flooding on the golf course and nearby roads. Displacement of Taxi Drivers – The project threatens the livelihoods of local taxi drivers, who rely on that location for business from the Marriott. “Where will they go?” Astaphan demanded. Destruction of Tourism & Culture – The golf course has long been a symbol of St. Kitts’ sporting excellence. “Are we so short-sighted that we’d trade that for a concrete monstrosity?”

A Call to Arms: “Leave the People’s Golf Course Alone!”

In a stunning declaration, Astaphan vowed to fight any attempt to sell off pieces of the golf course, calling those who support such plans “enemies of the people.” He warned that if this deal goes through, it will be yet another example of big money trampling on the interests of ordinary Kittitians and Nevisians.

“The government has NO political mandate to alter or compromise this national treasure. If they try, we must stand up, speak out, and STOP them!”

Astaphan ended his powerful commentary with an unmistakable message:

“If you fool me once, shame on you. But if you keep fooling me—well, you know the rest. LEAVE THE PEOPLE’S GOLF COURSE ALONE!”

