Two Proud St. Kitts-Nevis Nationals Celebrate Criminal Justice Graduation Success at Monroe University.

St. Kitts-Nevis Criminal Justice Excellence: Danny Isles and Dahntay O’Loughlin Celebrate Monroe University Graduation Success

Two proud St. Kitts and Nevis nationals are being celebrated for a major academic achievement after successfully completing their studies at Monroe University, both earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Criminal Justice as members of the Class of 2026.

Danny Isles and Dahntay O’Loughlin have both graduated Cum Laude, a distinction that recognizes strong academic performance, discipline, and commitment throughout their university journey. Their success marks another proud moment for the Federation and highlights the growing presence of St. Kitts-Nevis students in fields connected to justice, public service, law enforcement, community safety, legal studies, and national development.

Criminal Justice is one of the most important areas of study in today’s world, preparing graduates to understand the justice system, public policy, policing, corrections, ethics, investigation, crime prevention, and the protection of communities. For small island states such as St. Kitts and Nevis, trained professionals in this field are especially valuable as societies continue to focus on stronger institutions, safer communities, and more effective systems of accountability.

Danny Isles’ achievement reflects focus, perseverance, and a commitment to professional growth. His completion of the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with Cum Laude honors demonstrates the dedication required to succeed at the tertiary level while preparing for meaningful service in a critical field.

Dahntay O’Loughlin also stands proudly among Monroe University’s distinguished Class of 2026 graduates, earning his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with Cum Laude recognition. His accomplishment is a powerful example of ambition, determination, and the pursuit of excellence by young nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Together, Isles and O’Loughlin represent a new generation of educated Caribbean professionals equipped with knowledge, confidence, and purpose. Their success is not only a personal milestone but also an inspiration to other young people across the Federation who are considering careers in criminal justice and public service.

St. Kitts and Nevis proudly congratulates Danny Isles and Dahntay O’Loughlin on their Monroe University graduation and Cum Laude achievement. Their future is bright, and their community celebrates this outstanding academic milestone.