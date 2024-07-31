“Christena’s Pain”: King Socrates’ Haunting 2020 Tribute Marks Tragic Anniversary

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As the anniversary of the Christena disaster approaches on August 1st, the nation pauses to remember the tragic event that shook the islands in 1970. On this solemn occasion, we highlight a poignant tribute in song by King Socrates, released in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the disaster. The song, titled “Christena’s Pain,” was written and performed by Sylvester Socrates Hodge, and it captures the enduring sorrow and the lingering impact of that fateful day.

https://youtu.be/gnmrjyJZeNg

“Christena’s Pain”

Lyrics by Sylvester Socrates Hodge

“50 years have come and gone, but the pain still lingers on.

When thousands were left to mourn, from loved ones suddenly taken,

on August the 1st, 1970.

When the enemy, Christina, came to disaster and sunk in the deep blue sea,

when over 250 souls were lost in that tragedy.

Some loved ones were recovered, some never seen again,

but the pain of that sad memory remains.

To some, it’s just a faded memory, while some can’t stand to be reminded of that tragedy.

They’re still struggling to find closure, from when the sinking of the Christina,

to mother, father, son, and daughter, suddenly to be a maker.

We vow that this will not happen again, while yet to address those still in pain.

From when loved ones suddenly taken tore the world apart,

some still linger on a broken heart.

Some memories we suppress, when coping with the sadness of human tragedies, most traumatizing.

Imagine the misery, when someone’s family is missing,

uncles, aunties, cousins, most of your siblings.

Many desperately joined the search parties, as they clung to hope.

Many fell prey on their knees, as their means to cope.

Survivors told stories of the many they tried to save,

and the many they saw go down to a watery grave.

To some, it’s just a faded memory, while some can’t stand to be reminded of that tragedy.

They’re still struggling to find closure, from when this maritime disaster took mother, father, son, and daughter, suddenly to be a rapture.

We vow that this will not happen again, while yet to address those still in pain.

From when the sudden loss of your loved ones tore the world apart,

some have followed on broken hearts.

Though many books have been written, many of the younger ones are not taught in school about this tragedy.

In our school’s curriculum, there’s little or no mention,

because we choose to teach selective history.

The story of the Titanic, we know wholeheartedly,

but leave it up to Captain Skeet to play some reeds annually.

No wonder there’s no closure, some 50 years on, it’s time we gather to honor our own.

To some, it’s just a faded memory, while some can’t stand to be reminded of that tragedy.

They’re still struggling to find closure, from when this maritime disaster took mother, father, son, and daughter, suddenly to be a rapture.

We vow that this will not happen again, while yet to address those still in pain.

From when the sudden loss of your loved ones tore the world apart,

some still linger on broken hearts.”

A Legacy of Pain and Remembrance

King Socrates’s “Christena’s Pain” serves as a powerful reminder of the disaster that claimed over 250 lives when the MV Christena sank in the deep blue sea. The song echoes the sorrow of those who lost loved ones and the enduring impact on the community. It highlights the collective struggle to find closure, the pain that remains for many, and the importance of remembering and honoring those who were lost.

A Call for Comprehensive Historical Education

The lyrics also call for a more comprehensive inclusion of local history in the educational curriculum, criticizing the selective teaching that often overlooks significant local tragedies like the Christena disaster. By remembering and teaching about such events, the community can ensure that the legacy of those lost is honored and that future generations are aware of their history.

Commemorating the Christena Disaster

As we approach the anniversary of the Christena disaster, it is crucial to reflect on the lessons learned and the promises made to ensure such tragedies do not recur. The tribute by King Socrates is a heartfelt reminder of the past and a call to action for the present and future.