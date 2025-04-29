DEMOCRACY EMPOWERS TRIUMPH! Dr. Timothy Harris Hails Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Inspiring, Triumphant Comeback and Groundbreaking Victory in Trinidad and Tobago Elections

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 2025 — In a stunning political comeback that has reverberated across the Caribbean, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has secured a decisive win in Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 General Elections, marking an inspiring and triumphant return to the Office of Prime Minister. The momentous victory has sparked an outpouring of regional praise, including from former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister and Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Leader, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

In a powerful and emotional statement, Dr. Harris hailed the win as a triumph not just for Trinidad and Tobago, but for democracy across the region.

**“It is my distinct honour to extend heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister-Elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her inspiring and historic victory in the 2025 General Elections of Trinidad and Tobago. Her triumph is a powerful reminder that resilience, hope, and unwavering love for one’s people can overcome any challenge. I fondly remember when, upon my election as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis in 2015, Prime Minister-Elect Persad-Bissessar was among the first international leaders to send her warmest congratulations. Today, it is with great pride that I return those sentiments. Our bond, forged in the fires of our shared democratic struggles—most notably during the landmark Boundaries Case—remains strong and unbreakable. On behalf of the Peoples Labour Party, I wish Prime Minister-Elect Persad-Bissessar every success as she leads her nation into a new era of growth, fairness, and opportunity. Her victory is a clear example that Democracy Empowers Triumph—not only for Trinidad and Tobago, but for the wider Caribbean.”**

Kamla’s electoral landslide sends a bold message across the region—that the will of the people, when given a chance to flourish, can overcome even the deepest political odds. Her win is also a resounding statement against corruption, divisiveness, and stagnation.

As Caribbean nations face growing political, social, and economic challenges, leaders like Kamla Persad-Bissessar are being hailed as beacons of strength and renewal.