The Biggest and Baddest Sound Systems Set to Deliver High Level Entertainment at ‘World Bash’ in New York Thanksgiving Weekend

The Biggest and Baddest Sound Systems Set to Deliver High Level Entertainment at ‘World Bash’ in New York Thanksgiving WeekendSpecial Event is a Musical Farewell to Mighty CrownThanksgiving Holiday weekend at Amazura in Queens, New York promises to be one of epic proportion, as the biggest and baddest sound systems in the world are set to take center stage at “World Bash” for a musically riveting send off for 8x world champion sound Mighty Crown. Produced by powerhouse Caribbean entertainment event producers Irish and Chin, “World Bash” will feature high level sound system entertainment.Billed for the highly anticipated event on Friday, November 24 at Amazura in Queens, New York are big league sound systems, which include the likes of Soul Supreme, Bass Odyssey, Kilimanjaro, David Rodigan, Dynamq, Tony Matterhorn, Pink Panther, LP International, Bodyguard, Metromedia and Mighty Crown. The larger-than-life line up is curated with selectors and sounds who have played an undeniable role in the Mighty Crown story. Whether through actual clashing or influence, these players are integral in the evolution of Mighty Crown.