PREMIER OF MONTSERRAT AT COP29 CONFERENCE IN BAKU

13th November 2024

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Reuben T. Meade is currently in Baku, Azerbaijan for the 29th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP29).

On Tuesday 12th November, the Premier attended his first session of the COP29 Conference, supported by Energy Officer, Mr. Oswen Carty. This began a week of discussions with the focus on global initiatives towards the adaption and mitigation of climate change and the various possible funding opportunities available to countries that wish to pursue a climate change adaption/mitigation agenda.

The Hon. Premier was invited to participate on a Panel with other regional and global specialists. The Panel’s theme was ‘Empowering the Energy Transition: Caribbean Islands Leading the Shift from Fossil Fuels to Renewables’ . The discussion focused on exploring the economic impacts of fossil fuel reliance, the potential of renewable energy sources—including solar, wind, geothermal, and biomass—and the unique opportunities and barriers that lie ahead for the region.

Premier Meade’s intervention highlighted Montserrat’s similar yet unique challenges in the area of climate change adaptation. He underscored this by providing examples of Montserrat’s historical progress, current challenges and potential opportunities in Montserrat for production of renewable energy. He continued to stress the importance of renewable energy in the long-term development of Montserrat and the Region, and echoed the call for targeted climate financing.

The Hon. Premier will continue to represent Montserrat at the COP29 Conference until November 16th before heading to London for the Joint Ministerial Conference (JMC).

The JMC will be held from 18th to 21st November, 2024.