SOLIDARITY IN ACTION: SVG COMMITS US$100,000 IN HUMANITARIAN AID TO CUBA AMID REGIONAL PUSH FOR SUPPORT

By Times Caribbean Desk

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, April 22, 2026 — The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian assistance to Cuba, reinforcing regional solidarity as the island continues to grapple with ongoing national challenges.

The commitment follows high-level discussions at the recent CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting held in St. Kitts and Nevis, where Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves—alongside fellow regional leaders—agreed on a coordinated approach to supporting the Cuban people.

Parliamentary Announcement

The financial pledge was formally disclosed in Parliament by Foreign Affairs Minister Fitz Bramble, in response to a question from Senator Keisal Peters regarding the government’s humanitarian strategy.

Minister Bramble confirmed that while the funds are immediately available, the precise timeline for delivery is still being finalized. He noted that Mexico is assisting with logistical coordination between CARICOM and Cuba to ensure efficient disbursement of the aid.

Focus on Vincentian Students in Cuba

Beyond financial assistance, the government has placed significant emphasis on the welfare of its nationals studying in Cuba. Ambassador Ellsworth John Jackson, who recently assumed duties, has been actively engaging with Vincentian students facing challenges and providing regular updates to authorities in Kingstown.

Addressing concerned families, Minister Bramble assured that the government stands “ready, willing and able” to support students abroad, ensuring they can safely continue and complete their education.

Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds

Reaffirming the longstanding ties between the two nations, the Foreign Minister underscored that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will remain a steadfast partner to Cuba during this difficult period.

Highlighting the spirit of Caribbean unity, he remarked that when a friend is in trouble, “you have to really go the extra mile sometimes,” signaling the government’s intention to maintain unwavering support through both financial aid and diplomatic engagement.

The move reflects a broader regional commitment to collective resilience and cooperation, as CARICOM nations continue to stand together in times of crisis.