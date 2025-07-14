PLP C8 HONOURS THREE OUTSTANDING WOMEN FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMMUNITY AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT



— SKN Times News —

St. Peters, St. Kitts — July 14, 2025 — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) Constituency 8 Group, under the leadership of Chairwoman Claudine Saunders, has formally recognized and celebrated three outstanding women for their exceptional contributions to their communities and the nation.

During a special presentation on Saturday, July 12, Saunders, representing both the C8 group and the PLP National Executive, lauded the honorees as trailblazers and role models whose lives and work embody the core values of service, resilience, and leadership.

“These women represent the strength and determination that build nations,” Saunders stated. “Their stories remind us that true impact often begins at the community level, and that women continue to be at the forefront of development across St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Honoree: Ms. Sonia Williams – Known to the St. Peters Community as “Hya”

Ms. Sonia Williams, affectionately called “Hya,” is a celebrated figure in the St. Peters community. Originally from Nevis, she moved to St. Kitts at the age of 20 and eventually found her calling as a vendor and small businesswoman. Starting with popcorn sales in 1981, she gradually expanded her culinary offerings to include local staples like cook-up rice and goat water, winning over a loyal customer base.

In addition to her food business, Hya is also a talented seamstress. Her dedication to entrepreneurship and community service has made her a respected and beloved resident of St. Peters.

“Hya’s story is a testament to perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit. She has served her community with humility and excellence for decades,” said Saunders.

Honoree: Keisha Hobson – Community Advocate and Faith-Driven Leader



Keisha Hobson of Conaree has made her mark as a compassionate leader and entrepreneur. Since establishing her daycare in 2008, she has used her platform to positively impact the lives of countless families. Her commitment to service is best demonstrated through her annual Christmas outreach initiatives, which bring food, comfort, and hope to those in need during the holiday season.

A dedicated church member and community organizer, Hobson continues to inspire others with her example of service rooted in faith and compassion.

“Keisha’s generosity and quiet leadership have uplifted her community in meaningful ways. Her life is a reflection of what it means to lead through love and purpose,” Saunders remarked.

Honoree: Nerisa Wattley – Educator, Entrepreneur, and Fashion Enthusiast

From Water Works, Cayon, Nerisa Wattley has served as a dedicated educator and innovative entrepreneur. The eldest of eight siblings, she began her teaching career at age 16 and spent 27 years in the classroom, teaching History and Technical Drawing at Cayon High School and Basseterre High School.

Her passion for fashion and accessories, inspired by her mother and grandmother, led her to launch “Cutezy” in 2010—a small business offering stylish, affordable accessories. In 2023, she took a bold step by opening a physical store on Church Street, where she continues to empower women through fashion.

“Nerisa’s journey reflects the power of combining creativity with purpose. Whether educating students or building her brand, she has consistently used her gifts to uplift others,” said Saunders.

Chairwoman Saunders closed the ceremony by emphasizing the importance of recognizing women whose daily contributions strengthen the fabric of society.

“Today’s honorees are just a few among many women whose selfless efforts often go unacknowledged. Their lives inspire us to do more, give more, and be more.”

The PLP C8 Group remains committed to celebrating community champions who embody the values of service, resilience, and progress in St. Kitts and Nevis.