USA DOMINATES HISTORIC NACHC CHAMPIONSHIPS IN ST. KITTS Record-Breaking Beach Handball Tournament Elevates Region to New Heights
Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 29, 2026 — The curtains have officially fallen on a landmark edition of the North American and Caribbean Handball Championships (NACHC), with Team United States of America (USA) emerging as the undisputed powerhouse, capturing both the male and female titles in a thrilling three-day spectacle on the sands of Marriott Beach.
The championship, which concluded on Sunday, April 26, delivered a high-octane showcase of elite beach handball, drawing praise from international delegates who unanimously described the level of competition as “top-tier” and a major step forward for the sport across the region.
🇺🇸 USA Reigns Supreme in Sand Showdown
In the men’s final, Team USA battled fiercely against Puerto Rico, ultimately securing victory in a gripping contest that had spectators on edge. The women’s division saw USA once again assert dominance, dazzling audiences with fluid ball movement, creativity, and tactical innovation that set them apart from the field.
Their double triumph underscores the country’s growing influence in regional handball and sets a new benchmark for excellence within NACHC competitions.
Regional Talent on Full Display
The championship brought together an impressive lineup of nations, including:
- United States of America
- Canada
- Mexico
- Puerto Rico
- Cuba
- Haiti
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Dominica
- Antigua and Barbuda
- St. Kitts and Nevis
With 10 male teams and 7 female teams, this year’s tournament stands as the largest in NACHC history, signaling significant growth in participation and competitive depth.
Final Standings
Men’s Division
- United States of America
- Puerto Rico
- Mexico
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Canada
- Cuba
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Dominica
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Haiti
Women’s Division
- United States of America
- Puerto Rico
- Mexico
- Canada
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Haiti
A Defining Moment for Caribbean Handball
Beyond the medals and match results, the 2026 NACHC Championships marked a transformational moment for the sport in the Caribbean, particularly in smaller island nations where handball is still emerging.
Organizers hailed the event as a critical platform for exposure, development, and regional collaboration, helping to position beach handball as a growing force within the Caribbean sporting landscape.
For host nation St. Kitts and Nevis, the successful staging of the tournament reinforces its rising reputation as a premier destination for international sporting events, blending world-class competition with the natural beauty of its shores.
As the sand settles on this historic championship, one thing is clear: Caribbean handball has entered a new era—and the world is starting to take notice.
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