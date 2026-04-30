DELRADO HARRIGAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN ANGUILLA DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING — SUSPECT REMANDED

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BREAKING NEWS

The Valley, Anguilla — April 30, 2026 — A major development has emerged in the investigation into the tragic double fatal shooting that rocked the community of Island Harbour earlier this week.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has confirmed that 30-year-old Delrado Harrigan of Island Harbour has been formally charged with murder in connection with the deadly incident, which occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Harrigan appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, April 30, 2026, where he was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison pending further court proceedings.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING — POLICE URGE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

Authorities have emphasized that investigations remain active and ongoing, as officers continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The RAPF is appealing to members of the public who may have:

Witnessed the incident, or

Possess any information that could assist investigators

to come forward immediately. Information can be shared directly with the police or anonymously via SecureAXA.com, under the campaign message:

“See Something. Hear Something. Type Something.”

LEGAL REMINDER TO THE PUBLIC

In line with legal protocols and to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process, the public is reminded that:

The accused is entitled to a fair trial

There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty

No commentary should be made that could prejudice ongoing proceedings

Section 116(g) of the Criminal Code prohibits any speech or publication that may influence or misrepresent judicial proceedings or undermine the authority of the court

COMMUNITY SHOCK AND REGIONAL ATTENTION

The double fatal shooting has sent shockwaves through Island Harbour and the wider Anguillian community, raising renewed concerns about violent crime within the small island territory.

Regional observers are closely monitoring developments as law enforcement continues its efforts to bring clarity and justice to the case.

TIMES CARIBBEAN will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.