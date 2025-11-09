BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER PHILIP J. PIERRE CALLS GENERAL ELECTION FOR DECEMBER 1, 2025 — SAINT LUCIA HEADS INTO HIGH-STAKES POLITICAL SHOWDOWN

Castries, Saint Lucia — In a dramatic move on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that he has advised the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Monday, November 10, 2025, setting the stage for general elections on Monday, December 1, 2025. He further confirmed that Nomination Day will be Friday, November 21, 2025.

The announcement, made through the Prime Minister’s official social media channels, immediately triggered an electrifying political response across Saint Lucia. Supporters of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) erupted in celebration, while the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) began rallying its base for what is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested elections in recent memory.

THE BIG PICTURE

This decision gives candidates and parties just over three weeks to campaign — a compressed and intense electoral sprint. The dissolution of Parliament signals Pierre’s confidence in his government’s record and readiness to renew its mandate under the SLP’s slogan “Moving Forward Together.”

The December 1 election comes at a time of heightened political engagement, economic recovery challenges, and regional interest in St. Lucia’s direction under Pierre’s leadership.

WHY NOW?

Political observers point to several key reasons for the Prime Minister’s timing:

Momentum for the SLP: The party has been steadily increasing its visibility with major infrastructure announcements and investment pledges.

The party has been steadily increasing its visibility with major infrastructure announcements and investment pledges. Diaspora Mobilisation: Both the SLP and the UWP have been actively engaging Saint Lucians abroad — especially in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom — recognising the growing influence of the diaspora in shaping national discourse.

Both the SLP and the UWP have been actively engaging Saint Lucians abroad — especially in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom — recognising the growing influence of the diaspora in shaping national discourse. Strategic Advantage: By choosing a December 1 date, Pierre appears to be leveraging his incumbency while maintaining constitutional compliance within the five-year parliamentary term.

STAKES AND IMPLICATIONS

The December 1 election is more than a routine political event — it is a test of confidence in Pierre’s leadership and the SLP’s governance record since 2021.

Key issues likely to dominate the campaign include:

The cost of living and inflation pressures;

Job creation and youth empowerment;

Tourism and infrastructure recovery;

Crime prevention and community safety;

Healthcare system reform.

Political analysts also note that the UWP, led by former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, will frame the contest as a referendum on economic management, transparency, and national unity.

PIERRE’S STATEMENT

Prime Minister Pierre stated:

“Today, I advised the Governor General to dissolve the Parliament of Saint Lucia tomorrow, Monday, November 10, 2025, and to issue Writs of Election to pave the way for the General Election. The General Election will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025. Nomination Day will be Friday, November 21, 2025.”

His tone was confident and deliberate — positioning the move as a reaffirmation of Saint Lucia’s democratic tradition and his government’s belief in giving the people the final say.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT

With the clock ticking toward December 1, the island braces for three weeks of political intensity. Key developments to watch:

Candidate Nominations: Official line-ups will be revealed on November 21, confirming incumbents, challengers, and independents.

Official line-ups will be revealed on November 21, confirming incumbents, challengers, and independents. Hot Constituencies: Castries Central, Gros Islet, and Dennery North are expected to be among the key battlegrounds.

Castries Central, Gros Islet, and Dennery North are expected to be among the key battlegrounds. Campaign Themes: Expect the SLP to highlight “delivery, stability, and leadership,” while the UWP pushes “change, relief, and renewal.”

Expect the SLP to highlight “delivery, stability, and leadership,” while the UWP pushes “change, relief, and renewal.” Regional and International Focus: Caribbean observers will monitor how Saint Lucia navigates economic pressures and geopolitical relationships amid shifting global currents.

ANALYSIS

The December 1 election will determine not only Saint Lucia’s next government but also the island’s policy direction for the next five years. A decisive SLP victory would consolidate Pierre’s leadership and signal continuity, while a UWP comeback would mark a dramatic political reversal.

With the electorate energised and campaign machinery already in motion, Saint Lucia is officially on the road to one of the most consequential elections in its modern political history.

— Times Caribbean Online