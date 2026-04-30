Caribbean SIDS Join Latin America in Panama for Major UNCCD 2026 National Reporting Capacity-Building Workshop

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 29, 2026 — Caribbean Small Island Developing States joined countries from across Latin America in Panama City for a regional capacity-building and peer exchange workshop focused on the 2026 United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) National Reporting process.

The workshop, held from April 20–23, brought together regional technicians working to assess progress in combating desertification, land degradation and drought, while tracking advancement toward Land Degradation Neutrality and Sustainable Development Goal Target 15.3.

Participants were supported in strengthening the timely, complete and high-quality submission of national reports through the PRAIS 4 Platform.

TThe exercise follows similar training held in Grenada in February 2026 and was supported by the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, which serves as the reporting support hub for 13 Caribbean SIDS.

PISLM Project Manager for UNCCD PRAIS Reporting in the Caribbean, Ms. Tricianna Maharaj, described the 2026 reporting cycle as a defining moment for the region.

“The 2026 reporting cycle is not just another exercise, but is a defining moment for how we, as a region, move beyond compliance and treat data as a strategic tool for decision-making, planning, and investment,” Maharaj said.

She added that the process represents not only technical improvement, but a shift toward greater national ownership of reporting.

The Panama workshop provided a platform for countries to compare reporting approaches, examine the use of national and global data sources, adapt methodologies to national realities, and address common challenges related to data availability, integration, validation and interpretation.

Caribbean countries represented included Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and Suriname.

The regional workshop was convened by the UNCCD with financial support from the Global Environment Facility and implementation support from the United Nations Environment Programme under the Global Support Programme for UNCCD Reporting.