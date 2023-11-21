Dr. Patricia Bartlette’s Lone Protest: Defending Nevis Integrity Against Controversial Amendments

In a powerful display of conviction, Dr. Patricia Bartlette stood solitary outside the Nevis Island Assembly, vehemently protesting proposed amendments to the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance. The contentious amendment, granting the Premier authority to appoint two-thirds of the IPL commissioners, sparked Dr. Bartlette’s one-woman demonstration.

Believing in the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability, Dr. Bartlette’s solitary stance exemplifies the courage to stand against potential erosion of public trust. As lawmakers debate the amendment inside the assembly, Bartlette’s symbolic protest resonates with those who champion democratic values. Her unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public institutions serves as a reminder that, at times, individuals must stand alone to uphold collective principles. Dr. Patricia Bartlette deserves full respect for her bold stand in defense of Nevis’s ethical foundation.