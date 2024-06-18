CHAMBER HOSTS LUNCHEON ON FREE MOVEMENT

The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce hosted its quarterly luncheon on June 5th at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, featuring a keynote presentation by Mr. Larry Vaughan, the St. Kitts and Nevis CARICOM Ambassador. The event focused on the challenges, concerns, and benefits of the nation’s participation in the CARICOM Free Movement initiative.

Mr. Vaughan, who also leads the Regional Integration Diaspora Unit (RIDU), detailed CARICOM’s efforts towards facilitating the free movement of people among member states, emphasizing both the progress made and the obstacles encountered. He noted that recent consultations with various stakeholders revealed that St. Kitts and Nevis is not yet fully prepared to participate in the free movement regime. “We continue to see the gaps that exist between where our country stands and full readiness. We have begun to understand more clearly that there is a need for strategic thinking at all levels of society to chart the way forward for free movement readiness,” Mr. Vaughan stated.

A significant highlight of the luncheon was the announcement of Ms. Sanya Alleyne as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Chamber President Trevor Blake revealed that Ms. Alleyne assumed her role on June 3, 2024, bringing extensive experience from her work with CARIFORUM, the World Trade Organization, and the GIZ EU Economic Partnership Agreement project.

“With this impressive background, her qualifications, training, and experience, we are fortunate to have Ms. Alleyne join us at the Chamber, bringing this array of skills. We look forward to her leadership of our secretariat and the pivotal role she will play in enhancing the Chamber’s membership engagement, policy advice, and advocacy activities,” President Blake said. In her vote of thanks, Ms. Alleyne expressed gratitude for her appointment and the opportunity to serve the Chamber’s members.