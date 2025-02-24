PUBLIC PRESSURE PAYS OFF! SOCIAL SECURITY FINALLY RELEASES 2022 & 2023 AUDITED REPORTS AFTER OUTCRY LED BY DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – After mounting public pressure and persistent calls from Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the Social Security Board has finally released its long-overdue audited financial statements for 2022 and 2023.

Up until last week, during his monthly press conference, Dr. Harris had been vocal in highlighting the alarming delay in presenting these crucial reports. He criticized the failure of the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew-led SKNLP administration to provide transparency regarding the financial health of the Social Security Fund, a critical institution for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In response to the growing public concern, the Social Security Board made the long-awaited announcement via social media, stating:

” Public Notice: 2022 and 2023 Audited Financial Statements Now Available.

The Social Security Board is pleased to announce that our 2022 and 2023 Audited Financial Statements have been released. These reports are now available for viewing via our website under the Media Relations >> Publications section or click the link here: https://socialsecurity.kn/publications/

Transparency and accountability remain our top priorities, and we thank you for your continued support.”

While the release of the reports is seen as a victory for public accountability, many continue to question why the statements were withheld for so long and what findings may be revealed within them. Dr. Harris’s advocacy played a key role in pressuring the government to act, reinforcing concerns about governance under the current administration.

As the reports are reviewed by financial experts and the public alike, all eyes remain on the government’s next steps in ensuring that the Social Security Fund remains sustainable and properly managed.