AG GARTH WILKIN SET TO DEFEND GOVERNMENT’S INTEREST IN FAILED $750 MILLION SMART HOME PROJECT, SAYS DPM HANLEY

SHOCKING REVELATION: EAST COAST HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROJECT FACES MAJOR SETBACK!

In a stunning admission during a recent Cabinet press briefing, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Hon. Geoffrey Hanley has confirmed that the much-anticipated $750 million East Coast Developers/National Housing Corporation (NHC) 2,400 Smart Home project has encountered significant delays and challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the PM Drew-led St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) administration, DPM Hanley did not mince words when addressing the collapsed or failed housing initiative that had promised 600 homes in its first phase. He revealed that unforeseen complications—primarily on the investor’s side—have hampered progress, leaving the government and citizens in limbo.

“As you know, as a country, we engaged the East Coast Housing Development in assisting us in delivering some homes. Unfortunately, the 600 homes that we were anticipating, with all of the challenges that we might have been experiencing—not us so much as a government, but the investor—that has caused some delays. These matters are being worked on,” DPM Hanley declared.

However, in an attempt to assure the public, he made a bombshell announcement: Attorney General (AG) Garth Wilkin has been tasked with ensuring that the government’s interests—and, by extension, those of the people—are fully protected under the contractual agreements signed with the developers.

“Based on the contractual arrangement that we would have signed, the AG’s office, of course, is working on ensuring that the government’s interest, which it is, is protected,” Hanley emphasized.

The shocking revelation of the stalled project raises serious questions about accountability, financial oversight, and the due diligence exercised before engaging in such a high-stakes venture. Citizens and opposition voices alike are now demanding transparency from the administration regarding the fate of the massive $750 million investment.

With AG Wilkin now in the spotlight, all eyes will be on how the government navigates the murky waters of this failed deal. Will justice be served, or will this become yet another costly blunder at the expense of taxpayers? The people of St. Kitts and Nevis anxiously await answers.