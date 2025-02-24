HISTORIC CANADA ESTATE AT RISK? QUARRY WORKS THREATEN ST. KITTS HERITAGE SITE!

ST. KITTS – Is a piece of St. Kitts’ history on the brink of destruction? Concerns are mounting over the structural remains of the old Canada Estate, as quarry works in the area raise fears that this significant historical site may soon be lost forever.

The Canada Estate, a relic of the island’s colonial past, holds deep historical and cultural value, yet there are no clear indications that archaeological assessments have been conducted to document or preserve its remnants. Even more alarming is the uncertainty surrounding the site of the former Negro Village, which once stood as a testament to the resilience and heritage of enslaved Africans and their descendants.

Has the government or any relevant authority taken steps to safeguard these historical landmarks? Or will the relentless push for industrial progress erase yet another chapter of the nation’s past?

Heritage advocates are calling for immediate action, urging authorities to conduct archaeological investigations and preservation efforts before it’s too late. Without intervention, a critical piece of St. Kitts’ history may be swallowed by the quarry’s expansion—gone without a trace.

What will be done before history is lost forever?

